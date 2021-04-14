KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Savannah 7 Maryville 1 

South Holt 8 East Atchison 7 

West Nodaway 9 Stewartsville-Osborn 6 

Platte Valley 5 Northeast Nodaway 3 

Trenton 14 North Andrew 10 

Platte Valley 5 Fort Calhoun 4 

Lincoln Christian 8 Auburn 1 

Plattsmouth 13 Nebraska City 1 

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Glenwood 10 Denison-Schleswig 0

BOYS: St. Albert 4 Treynor 3 — OT

GIRLS: Omaha Burke 1 Lewis Central 0

BOYS: Creston 4 Underwood 1

GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 6 Carroll 0

GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 5 Riverside 0

BOYS: Riverside 1 Logan-Magnolia 0

GIRLS: Treynor 10 West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 0

GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Thomas Jefferson 0

BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Thomas Jefferson 0

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Sioux City North 0

BOYS: Sioux City North 1 Abraham Lincoln 0

BOYS: Sioux City West 5 Sioux City East 2

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)

BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1 LeMars 0

GIRLS: Sioux City East 1 Unity Christian 0

GIRLS: Ralston 7 Nebraska City 0

GIRLS: Auburn 6 Crete 3

GIRLS: Gross Catholic 7 Conestoga 0

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: St. Albert 5 Shenandoah 4

GIRLS: Clarinda 7 Southwest Valley 2

BOYS: Southwest Valley 8 Clarinda 1

GIRLS: Red Oak 9 Audubon 0

BOYS: Red Oak 5 Audubon 1

GIRLS: Glenwood 5 Atlantic 4

BOYS: Atlantic 6 Glenwood 3

GIRLS: Lewis Central 8 Harlan 1

BOYS: Lewis Central 6 Harlan 3

Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Sioux City West at LeMars (G)

BOYS: LeMars 9 Sioux City West 0

BOYS: Maryville 9 Benton 0

GIRLS: Elkhorn North 7 Nebraska City 2

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Shenandoah Tournament: 1. Fremont-Mills & Maryville

GIRLS: Centerville Tournament: 3. Shenandoah 419

GIRLS: Glenwood 218 Atlantic 221

GIRLS: Lewis Central 219 Harlan 221

BOYS: Lewis Central at Harlan

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 218 Boyer Valley 219 IKM-Manning 243

GIRLS: Winterset 199 Creston 211 Clarke 222

BOYS: Winterset 172 Clarke 175 Creston 186

GIRLS: Griswold 222 Audubon NTS

BOYS: Audubon 180 Griswold 227 

GIRLS: Missouri Valley 247 West Monona 254

BOYS: West Monona 187 Missouri Valley 188 

GIRLS: East Union 247 Lenox 247

BOYS: East Union 211 Lenox 246

GIRLS: Mount Ayr 204 Wayne 241

BOYS: Wayne 184 Mount Ayr 223 

GIRLS: Central Decatur 262 Mormon Trail 264 

BOYS: Mormon Trail 209 Central Decatur 251

GIRLS: Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren, Melcher-Dallas, PCM at Pleasantville

BOYS: Pleasantville 193 Martensdale-St. Marys 199 Southeast Warren 201 Melcher-Dallas 229

GIRLS: Westwood 221 Woodbine 224

GIRLS: Sioux City North 240 Abraham Lincoln 267 Thomas Jefferson 268 Sioux City West 274 

BOYS: Moravia at Albia

BOYS: Nebraska City at Syracuse

BOYS: Humboldt-TRS Invitational

