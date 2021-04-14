KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Savannah 7 Maryville 1
South Holt 8 East Atchison 7
West Nodaway 9 Stewartsville-Osborn 6
Platte Valley 5 Northeast Nodaway 3
Trenton 14 North Andrew 10
Platte Valley 5 Fort Calhoun 4
Lincoln Christian 8 Auburn 1
Plattsmouth 13 Nebraska City 1
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Glenwood 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
BOYS: St. Albert 4 Treynor 3 — OT
GIRLS: Omaha Burke 1 Lewis Central 0
BOYS: Creston 4 Underwood 1
GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 6 Carroll 0
GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 5 Riverside 0
BOYS: Riverside 1 Logan-Magnolia 0
GIRLS: Treynor 10 West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 0
GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Thomas Jefferson 0
BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Thomas Jefferson 0
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Sioux City North 0
BOYS: Sioux City North 1 Abraham Lincoln 0
BOYS: Sioux City West 5 Sioux City East 2
LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1 LeMars 0
GIRLS: Sioux City East 1 Unity Christian 0
GIRLS: Ralston 7 Nebraska City 0
GIRLS: Auburn 6 Crete 3
GIRLS: Gross Catholic 7 Conestoga 0
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: St. Albert 5 Shenandoah 4
GIRLS: Clarinda 7 Southwest Valley 2
BOYS: Southwest Valley 8 Clarinda 1
GIRLS: Red Oak 9 Audubon 0
BOYS: Red Oak 5 Audubon 1
GIRLS: Glenwood 5 Atlantic 4
BOYS: Atlantic 6 Glenwood 3
GIRLS: Lewis Central 8 Harlan 1
BOYS: Lewis Central 6 Harlan 3
Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Sioux City West at LeMars (G)
BOYS: LeMars 9 Sioux City West 0
BOYS: Maryville 9 Benton 0
GIRLS: Elkhorn North 7 Nebraska City 2
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Shenandoah Tournament: 1. Fremont-Mills & Maryville
GIRLS: Centerville Tournament: 3. Shenandoah 419
GIRLS: Glenwood 218 Atlantic 221
GIRLS: Lewis Central 219 Harlan 221
BOYS: Lewis Central at Harlan
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 218 Boyer Valley 219 IKM-Manning 243
GIRLS: Winterset 199 Creston 211 Clarke 222
BOYS: Winterset 172 Clarke 175 Creston 186
GIRLS: Griswold 222 Audubon NTS
BOYS: Audubon 180 Griswold 227
GIRLS: Missouri Valley 247 West Monona 254
BOYS: West Monona 187 Missouri Valley 188
GIRLS: East Union 247 Lenox 247
BOYS: East Union 211 Lenox 246
GIRLS: Mount Ayr 204 Wayne 241
BOYS: Wayne 184 Mount Ayr 223
GIRLS: Central Decatur 262 Mormon Trail 264
BOYS: Mormon Trail 209 Central Decatur 251
GIRLS: Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren, Melcher-Dallas, PCM at Pleasantville
BOYS: Pleasantville 193 Martensdale-St. Marys 199 Southeast Warren 201 Melcher-Dallas 229
GIRLS: Westwood 221 Woodbine 224
GIRLS: Sioux City North 240 Abraham Lincoln 267 Thomas Jefferson 268 Sioux City West 274
BOYS: Moravia at Albia
BOYS: Nebraska City at Syracuse
BOYS: Humboldt-TRS Invitational