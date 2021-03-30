KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: AHSTW 250 CAM 254 Exira/EHK NTS

BOYS: CAM 218 AHSTW 219 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 223

BOYS: Gretna Tournament: 14. Plattsmouth 448, 16. Ashland-Greenwood 459

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: St. Albert 5 Thomas Jefferson 4

GIRLS: Ralston 5 Nebraska City 4

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 9 Harlan 0

BOYS: Maryville 9 Cameron 0

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Platte Valley 7 East Atchison 1

South Holt 21 West Nodaway/Nodaway-Holt 0

Osborn at North Nodaway

Northeast Nodaway 21 DeKalb 2

Maryville 20 South Harrison 3

Nebraska City 8 Wahoo 6

Plattsmouth 8 Blair 7

Seward 8 Platte Valley 5

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Maryville 6 Lafayette 0

GIRLS: Ralston 8 Plattsmouth 1

GIRLS: Conestoga 11 Crete 1

BOYS: Roncalli Catholic def. Plattsmouth

BOYS: Conestoga 2 Ralston 1

