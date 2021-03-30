KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: AHSTW 250 CAM 254 Exira/EHK NTS
BOYS: CAM 218 AHSTW 219 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 223
BOYS: Gretna Tournament: 14. Plattsmouth 448, 16. Ashland-Greenwood 459
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: St. Albert 5 Thomas Jefferson 4
GIRLS: Ralston 5 Nebraska City 4
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 9 Harlan 0
BOYS: Maryville 9 Cameron 0
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 7 East Atchison 1
South Holt 21 West Nodaway/Nodaway-Holt 0
Osborn at North Nodaway
Northeast Nodaway 21 DeKalb 2
Maryville 20 South Harrison 3
Nebraska City 8 Wahoo 6
Plattsmouth 8 Blair 7
Seward 8 Platte Valley 5
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Maryville 6 Lafayette 0
GIRLS: Ralston 8 Plattsmouth 1
GIRLS: Conestoga 11 Crete 1
BOYS: Roncalli Catholic def. Plattsmouth
BOYS: Conestoga 2 Ralston 1