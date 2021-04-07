KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Shenandoah 209 Clarinda 220
BOYS: Clarinda 164 Shenandoah 199
GIRLS: Glenwood 225 Treynor 227
GIRLS: St. Albert 228 Sidney 245 Thomas Jefferson 288
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 163 Atlantic 164
GIRLS: Missouri Valley 246 AHSTW 258
BOYS: AHSTW 184 Missouri Valley 197
Centerville Invitational (Wayne, Moravia) (G)
GIRLS: East Union 245 Southwest Valley 260
BOYS: Southwest Valley 202 East Union 211
Worth County, Gallatin, South Harrison, Princeton at Albany (B)
Plattsmouth, Elkhorn South at Gretna (B)
BOYS: Wahoo 203 Ashland-Greenwood 209 Fort Calhoun 235
BOYS: Milford 186 Palmyra 235
BOYS: Southern 185 Johnson County Central 233
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Clarinda 5 Shenandoah 4
BOYS: Shenandoah 5 Clarinda 4
GIRLS: Red Oak 6 Creston 3
BOYS: Creston 8 Red Oak 1
GIRLS: St. Albert 5 Abraham Lincoln 4
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 7 St. Albert 2
GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 6 Atlantic 3
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 5 Atlantic 4
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 6 Audubon 3
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 6 Audubon 0
GIRLS: Clarke 6 Southwest Valley 3
Sioux City West at South Sioux City (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (B)
BOYS: Maryville 9 Bishop LeBlond 0
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD (4/6)
GIRLS: Atlantic 4 Missouri Valley 0
GIRLS: East Sac County 9 Logan-Magnolia 0
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 6 AHSTW 0
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Bishop Heelan 1
GIRLS: Sioux City North 2 Sioux City West 1
GIRLS: Maryville 7 Savannah 0
GIRLS: Blair 10 Plattsmouth 0
GIRLS: Conestoga 6 Seward 0
BOYS: Lewis Central 2 Harlan 0
BOYS: Atlantic 7 Missouri Valley 2
BOYS: Chariton at Creston
BOYS: Logan-Magnolia 4 East Sac County 1
BOYS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 9 AHSTW 0
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
BOYS: Blair 10 Plattsmouth 0
BOYS: Ralston 2 Nebraska City 0
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD (4/6)
East Atchison 10 North Nodaway 2
South Holt at Platte Valley
West Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway
Savannah 7 Maryville 6
Skutt Catholic 13 Nebraska City 1
Falls City 6 Auburn 2
Platte Valley 6 Platteview 4