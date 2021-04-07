KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Shenandoah 209 Clarinda 220

BOYS: Clarinda 164 Shenandoah 199

GIRLS: Glenwood 225 Treynor 227

GIRLS: St. Albert 228 Sidney 245 Thomas Jefferson 288

BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 163 Atlantic 164

GIRLS: Missouri Valley 246 AHSTW 258

BOYS: AHSTW 184 Missouri Valley 197

Centerville Invitational (Wayne, Moravia) (G)

GIRLS: East Union 245 Southwest Valley 260

BOYS: Southwest Valley 202 East Union 211

Worth County, Gallatin, South Harrison, Princeton at Albany (B)

Plattsmouth, Elkhorn South at Gretna (B)

BOYS: Wahoo 203 Ashland-Greenwood 209 Fort Calhoun 235

BOYS: Milford 186 Palmyra 235

BOYS: Southern 185 Johnson County Central 233

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Clarinda 5 Shenandoah 4

BOYS: Shenandoah 5 Clarinda 4 

GIRLS: Red Oak 6 Creston 3

BOYS: Creston 8 Red Oak 1

GIRLS: St. Albert 5 Abraham Lincoln 4

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 7 St. Albert 2

GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 6 Atlantic 3

BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 5 Atlantic 4

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 6 Audubon 3

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 6 Audubon 0

GIRLS: Clarke 6 Southwest Valley 3

Sioux City West at South Sioux City (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (B)

BOYS: Maryville 9 Bishop LeBlond 0

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD (4/6)

GIRLS: Atlantic 4 Missouri Valley 0 

GIRLS: East Sac County 9 Logan-Magnolia 0 

GIRLS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 6 AHSTW 0 

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Bishop Heelan 1

GIRLS: Sioux City North 2 Sioux City West 1 

GIRLS: Maryville 7 Savannah 0 

GIRLS: Blair 10 Plattsmouth 0

GIRLS: Conestoga 6 Seward 0 

BOYS: Lewis Central 2 Harlan 0 

BOYS: Atlantic 7 Missouri Valley 2 

BOYS: Chariton at Creston

BOYS: Logan-Magnolia 4 East Sac County 1 

BOYS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 9 AHSTW 0 

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0 

BOYS: Blair 10 Plattsmouth 0 

BOYS: Ralston 2 Nebraska City 0 

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD (4/6)

East Atchison 10 North Nodaway 2

South Holt at Platte Valley

West Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway 

Savannah 7 Maryville 6 

Skutt Catholic 13 Nebraska City 1

Falls City 6 Auburn 2 

Platte Valley 6 Platteview 4

