KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Mid-Buchanan 3 Platte Valley 1

Maryville 6 Bishop LeBlond 0

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference Meet: 1. Bishop Heelan 343, 2. Sioux City East 359, 3. Sioux City North 370, 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 375, 5. LeMars 388, 6. Sioux City West 420, 7. Abraham Lincoln 472 

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Waverly Invitational: 14. Plattsmouth 419, 15. Nebraska City 431 

Dave McEwen Memorial at Lincoln Christian: 6. Elmwood-Murdock, 379, 7. Syracuse 383, 8. Falls City 393, 9. Ashland-Greenwood 394, 10. Palmyra 417, 12. Johnson County Central 449

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Lewis Central 2 Glenwood 1 

St. Albert 6 Logan-Magnolia 2

Denison-Schleswig 2 Missouri Valley 0

Harlan 9 AHSTW 0 

Atlantic 10 Creston 0 

Tri-Center 4 Panorama 2

Sioux City West 2 Thomas Jefferson 0 

Abraham Lincoln 16 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Sioux City North 1

Maryville 9 Savannah 1 

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

St. Albert 5 Logan-Magnolia 1 

Denison-Schleswig 10 Missouri Valley 0 

Harlan 4 AHSTW 2 

Creston 3 Kuemper Catholic 2 

Panorama 5 Tri-Center 0 

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 11 Collins-Maxwell 1 

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1 Abraham Lincoln 0

Sioux City North 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Kuemper Catholic 8 Sioux City North 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 South Sioux City 0

Sioux City East 5 Norfolk 4

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Class 1 District 16 Championship: Savannah 5 Maryville 2

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.