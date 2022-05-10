KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Mid-Buchanan 3 Platte Valley 1
Maryville 6 Bishop LeBlond 0
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference Meet: 1. Bishop Heelan 343, 2. Sioux City East 359, 3. Sioux City North 370, 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 375, 5. LeMars 388, 6. Sioux City West 420, 7. Abraham Lincoln 472
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Waverly Invitational: 14. Plattsmouth 419, 15. Nebraska City 431
Dave McEwen Memorial at Lincoln Christian: 6. Elmwood-Murdock, 379, 7. Syracuse 383, 8. Falls City 393, 9. Ashland-Greenwood 394, 10. Palmyra 417, 12. Johnson County Central 449
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central 2 Glenwood 1
St. Albert 6 Logan-Magnolia 2
Denison-Schleswig 2 Missouri Valley 0
Harlan 9 AHSTW 0
Atlantic 10 Creston 0
Tri-Center 4 Panorama 2
Sioux City West 2 Thomas Jefferson 0
Abraham Lincoln 16 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Sioux City North 1
Maryville 9 Savannah 1
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
St. Albert 5 Logan-Magnolia 1
Denison-Schleswig 10 Missouri Valley 0
Harlan 4 AHSTW 2
Creston 3 Kuemper Catholic 2
Panorama 5 Tri-Center 0
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 11 Collins-Maxwell 1
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1 Abraham Lincoln 0
Sioux City North 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Kuemper Catholic 8 Sioux City North 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 South Sioux City 0
Sioux City East 5 Norfolk 4
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Class 1 District 16 Championship: Savannah 5 Maryville 2