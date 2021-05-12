KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Maryville 5 Bishop LeBlond 4 — 12 inn
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 215 Harlan 217 Red Oak 235
Glenwood at St. Albert
Corner Conference Tournament -- 1. Sidney 426, 2. Griswold 446, 3. Essex/Stanton 483, 4. East Mills 573
Audubon 235 Missouri Valley 246
Treynor 208 Tri-Center 250
Lenox 199 East Union 241
Missouri River Conference Tournament — 1. Bishop Heelan Catholic 397, 2. Sioux City East 410, 3. LeMars 439, 4. Sioux City North 453, 5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 488, 6. Abraham Lincoln 507, 7. Thomas Jefferson & Sioux City West NTS
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Harlan 181 Shenandoah 184 Red Oak 211
Atlantic 155 Creston 173
Corner Conference Tournament — 1. Fremont-Mills 370, 2. Sidney 396, 3. Griswold 443, 4. Essex 450, 5. East Mills 496
Audubon 179 Missouri Valley 187
Treynor 175 Tri-Center 191
East Union 211 Lenox 240
Lincoln Christian Tournament — 3. Falls City 385, 6. Elmwood-Murdock 411, 7. Palmyra 443, 8. Syracuse 444, 10. Ashland-Greenwood 452, 11. Johnson County Central 545
Waverly Tournament — 10. Nebraska City 367, 13. Plattsmouth 397
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 9 Thomas Jefferson 0
Creston 6 Boone 3
Kuemper Catholic 7 Sioux City North 2
Sioux City East at Norfolk
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central 3 Glenwood 2
Harlan 6 AHSTW 2
Denison-Schleswig 2 Missouri Valley 1 -- OT
Atlantic 7 Creston 0
Abraham Lincoln 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Thomas Jefferson 4 Sioux City West 0
Bishop Heelan 1 Sioux City North 0
Maryville at Savannah
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Creston 4 Kuemper Catholic 1
St. Albert 8 AHSTW 2
Riverside 6 Tri-Center 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Abraham Lincoln 0
Sioux City West def. Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City North 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
Sioux City East 4 West Sioux 1