KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Maryville 5 Bishop LeBlond 4 — 12 inn

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Shenandoah 215 Harlan 217 Red Oak 235 

Glenwood at St. Albert 

Corner Conference Tournament -- 1. Sidney 426, 2. Griswold 446, 3. Essex/Stanton 483, 4. East Mills 573 

Audubon 235 Missouri Valley 246 

Treynor 208 Tri-Center 250 

Lenox 199 East Union 241 

Missouri River Conference Tournament — 1. Bishop Heelan Catholic 397, 2. Sioux City East 410, 3. LeMars 439, 4. Sioux City North 453, 5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 488, 6. Abraham Lincoln 507, 7. Thomas Jefferson & Sioux City West NTS

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Harlan 181 Shenandoah 184 Red Oak 211

Atlantic 155 Creston 173

Corner Conference Tournament — 1. Fremont-Mills 370, 2. Sidney 396, 3. Griswold 443, 4. Essex 450, 5. East Mills 496

Audubon 179 Missouri Valley 187

Treynor 175 Tri-Center 191

East Union 211 Lenox 240

Lincoln Christian Tournament — 3. Falls City 385, 6. Elmwood-Murdock 411, 7. Palmyra 443, 8. Syracuse 444, 10. Ashland-Greenwood 452, 11. Johnson County Central 545

Waverly Tournament — 10. Nebraska City 367, 13. Plattsmouth 397

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 9 Thomas Jefferson 0 

Creston 6 Boone 3 

Kuemper Catholic 7 Sioux City North 2 

Sioux City East at Norfolk

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Lewis Central 3 Glenwood 2 

Harlan 6 AHSTW 2

Denison-Schleswig 2 Missouri Valley 1 -- OT

Atlantic 7 Creston 0 

Abraham Lincoln 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 

Thomas Jefferson 4 Sioux City West 0 

Bishop Heelan 1 Sioux City North 0 

Maryville at Savannah 

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Creston 4 Kuemper Catholic 1

St. Albert 8 AHSTW 2

Riverside 6 Tri-Center 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Abraham Lincoln 0

Sioux City West def. Thomas Jefferson 

Sioux City North 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1

Sioux City East 4 West Sioux 1

