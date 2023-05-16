KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 20 Shenandoah 2
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 2 Abraham Lincoln 0
Sioux City North 6 Abraham Lincoln 1
Sioux City West 4 Thomas Jefferson 2
Sioux City West 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
LeMars 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 LeMars 1
Non-Conference
Red Oak 15 Missouri Valley 1
Creston 6 Winterset 3
Audubon 14 Griswold 2
West Harrison 11 Logan-Magnolia 8 — 8 inn
Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 IKM-Manning 2
AHSTW 6 Boyer Valley 0
Mormon Trail at Wayne
Chariton 7 Southeast Warren 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 7 Sioux City East 4
Ankeny Christian 10 ADM 0
Twin Cedars 12 North Mahaska 7
Pekin at Moravia
Missouri Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at Guilford)
Platte Valley 10 Nodaway Valley 0
Rock Port 3 South Holt 2 — 9 inn
Nebraska Class A State Tournament (at Tal Anderson Field)
Elimination Game: Grand Island 10 Creighton Prep 0
Elimination Game: Elkhorn South 6 Bellevue West 3
Nebraska Class B State Tournament (at Fricke Field)
Elimination Game: Gross Catholic 5 Beatrice 2
Elimination Game: Skutt Catholic 18 Elkhorn 4
Nebraska Class C State Tournament (at Omaha Westside)
Elimination Game: Platteview 12 Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 1
Elimination Game: Wayne 8 Central City/Fullerton/Centura 7
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Nebraska Class B District 1 Tournament at Nebraska City (The Golf Club at Table Creek) — 7. Ashland-Greenwood 363, 8. Nebraska City 367, 9. Auburn 390, Plattsmouth NTS
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Abraham Lincoln 3 Sioux City East 0
Sioux City North 3 Thomas Jefferson 1
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Regular Season
Abraham Lincoln 3 Sioux City East 2 – OT
Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round
Storm Lake 4 LeMars 2
Iowa Class 3A Substate 7 — First Round
Indianola 8 Thomas Jefferson 0
Nebraska State Championships
Class A: Creighton Prep 2 Gretna 1
Class B: Skutt Catholic 3 Bennington 1
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 1
Semifinal: Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 0
Quarterfinal: Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 St. Albert 4
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 4
Quarterfinal: Norwalk 5 Abraham Lincoln 4
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Missouri Boys Class 1 State Sectionals
Savannah 5 Warrensburg 4
St. Pius X 5 Trenton 2
Duchesne 5 Osage 2
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 5 North Point 1
Missouri Boys Class 1 State Quarterfinals
Savannah 5 St. Pius X 0
Duchesne 5 Father Tolton Regional Catholic 0