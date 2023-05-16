KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Lewis Central 20 Shenandoah 2

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 2 Abraham Lincoln 0

Sioux City North 6 Abraham Lincoln 1

Sioux City West 4 Thomas Jefferson 2

Sioux City West 10 Thomas Jefferson 0

LeMars 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 LeMars 1

Non-Conference 

Red Oak 15 Missouri Valley 1

Creston 6 Winterset 3

Audubon 14 Griswold 2

West Harrison 11 Logan-Magnolia 8 — 8 inn

Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 IKM-Manning 2

AHSTW 6 Boyer Valley 0

Mormon Trail at Wayne

Chariton 7 Southeast Warren 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 7 Sioux City East 4

Ankeny Christian 10 ADM 0

Twin Cedars 12 North Mahaska 7

Pekin at Moravia

Missouri Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at Guilford)

Platte Valley 10 Nodaway Valley 0

Rock Port 3 South Holt 2 — 9 inn

Nebraska Class A State Tournament (at Tal Anderson Field)

Elimination Game: Grand Island 10 Creighton Prep 0

Elimination Game: Elkhorn South 6 Bellevue West 3

Nebraska Class B State Tournament (at Fricke Field)

Elimination Game: Gross Catholic 5 Beatrice 2

Elimination Game: Skutt Catholic 18 Elkhorn 4

Nebraska Class C State Tournament (at Omaha Westside)

Elimination Game: Platteview 12 Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 1

Elimination Game: Wayne 8 Central City/Fullerton/Centura 7

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Nebraska Class B District 1 Tournament at Nebraska City (The Golf Club at Table Creek) — 7. Ashland-Greenwood 363, 8. Nebraska City 367, 9. Auburn 390, Plattsmouth NTS

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Abraham Lincoln 3 Sioux City East 0

Sioux City North 3 Thomas Jefferson 1 

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Regular Season

Abraham Lincoln 3 Sioux City East 2 – OT

Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round

Storm Lake 4 LeMars 2

Iowa Class 3A Substate 7 — First Round 

Indianola 8 Thomas Jefferson 0

Nebraska State Championships 

Class A: Creighton Prep 2 Gretna 1

Class B: Skutt Catholic 3 Bennington 1 

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 1 

Semifinal: Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 0

Quarterfinal: Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 St. Albert 4

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 4

Quarterfinal: Norwalk 5 Abraham Lincoln 4

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Missouri Boys Class 1 State Sectionals

Savannah 5 Warrensburg 4

St. Pius X 5 Trenton 2

Duchesne 5 Osage 2

Father Tolton Regional Catholic 5 North Point 1

Missouri Boys Class 1 State Quarterfinals 

Savannah 5 St. Pius X 0

Duchesne 5 Father Tolton Regional Catholic 0

