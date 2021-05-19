KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
St. Albert 12 Logan-Magnolia 2
Harlan 6 Creston 1
Tri-Center 8 Underwood 1
East Sac County 7 Riverside 0
Treynor 10 Missouri Valley 0
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Panorama
Abraham Lincoln 4 Sioux City East 3
Sioux City North 4 Thomas Jefferson 3
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 LeMars 1
Sioux City West 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Missouri Class 2 District 8
Maryville 8 Excelsior Springs 0
Chillicothe 1 Savannah 0
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
St. Albert 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Underwood 3 Tri-Center 0
Riverside 3 East Sac County 0
Treynor 11 Missouri Valley 1
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 6 Panorama 1
Sioux City East 3 Abraham Lincoln 2
Sioux City North 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
LeMars 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Sioux City West 0
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Harlan 195 Norwalk 197 Atlantic 198
\
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 4 District 16
Savannah 6 Maryville 2
Lafayette 9 Cameron 3
Nebraska State Tournament
Class A
Millard West 6 Bellevue West 1
Lincoln East 8 Papillion-La Vista South 5
Millard South 16 Archbishop Bergan 7
Class B
Beatrice 4 Skutt Catholic 2
Norris 11 Elkhorn 4
Ralston 6 CC/Fullerton/Centralia 5