KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

St. Albert 12 Logan-Magnolia 2 

Harlan 6 Creston 1 

Tri-Center 8 Underwood 1

East Sac County 7 Riverside 0 

Treynor 10 Missouri Valley 0 

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Panorama

Abraham Lincoln 4 Sioux City East 3

Sioux City North 4 Thomas Jefferson 3

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 LeMars 1

Sioux City West 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Missouri Class 2 District 8 

Maryville 8 Excelsior Springs 0

Chillicothe 1 Savannah 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

St. Albert 10 Logan-Magnolia 0

Underwood 3 Tri-Center 0 

Riverside 3 East Sac County 0

Treynor 11 Missouri Valley 1

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 6 Panorama 1

Sioux City East 3 Abraham Lincoln 2 

Sioux City North 10 Thomas Jefferson 0

LeMars 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Sioux City West 0 

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Harlan 195 Norwalk 197 Atlantic 198

\

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 4 District 16 

Savannah 6 Maryville 2 

Lafayette 9 Cameron 3

Nebraska State Tournament 

Class A

Millard West 6 Bellevue West 1 

Lincoln East 8 Papillion-La Vista South 5 

Millard South 16 Archbishop Bergan 7 

Class B

Beatrice 4 Skutt Catholic 2 

Norris 11 Elkhorn 4 

Ralston 6 CC/Fullerton/Centralia 5 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.