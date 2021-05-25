KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 8 Clarinda 3

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at Riverside PPD/RAIN

Missouri Valley at Underwood SUSPENDED (Underwood led 12-4 in 4th, resumes 6/11)

Treynor 17 Logan-Magnolia 10

AHSTW at Tri-Center SUSPENDED (Tri-Center led 19-1 in 3rd, resumes 6/11)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 13 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)

Abraham Lincoln 4 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sioux City West 2

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City West 2

LeMars 17 Sioux City North 0 (Game 1)

Sioux City North 6 LeMars 5 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 7 Moulton-Udell 6

Lamoni 17 Melcher-Dallas 0

Mormon Trail 12 Seymour 2

Twin Cedars 12 Murray 0

Ankeny Christian 4 Moravia 2

Non-Conference 

St. Albert 13 West Harrison 4

Carroll 13 Denison-Schleswig 3

Lenox 22 Sidney 4

Bedford 11 Fremont-Mills 4

IKM-Manning at Coon Rapids-Bayard SUSPENDED (CRB led 7-2 in bottom 5, resumes 6/9)

Nodaway Valley 9 Greene County 8 — 5 inn/lightning

CAM 22 Southwest Valley 12

Clarke 6 Mount Ayr 3

Wayne at Davis County PPD/RAIN

Ar-We-Va 16 South Central Calhoun 9

Missouri Class 3 State Tournament 

Kelly 13 Portageville 5

Jefferson (Festus) 4 Cuba 3

Warsaw 9 Adrian 5

St. Pius X 4 Carrollton 3

Elsberry 7 Maplewood-Richmond Heights 3

Father Tolton Regional Catholic 5 Palmyra 4

Linn 10 Forsyth 4

Missouri Class 4 State Tournament 

Kennett 9 Valle Catholic 1

Priory 2 Affton 1

Summit Christian Academy 6 Pleasant Hill 2

Lafayette 8 Chillicothe 1

St. Charles West 4 Macon 1

Blair Oaks 6 Boonville 0

Springfield Catholic 4 St. Clair 2

Hollister 4 Seneca 2

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 12 Clarinda 5

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at Riverside PPD

Underwood 6 Missouri Valley 2 — 5 inn/weather

Logan-Magnolia 2 Treynor 0

AHSTW 20 Tri-Center 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 16 East Union 5

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Whiting

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 5 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 1)

Abraham Lincoln 8 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 2)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Sioux City West 0 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Sioux City West 2 (Game 2)

LeMars 6 Sioux City North 3 (Game 1)

LeMars 5 Sioux City North 2 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 19 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Sioux City East 1 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 13 Moulton-Udell 6

Mormon Trail at Seymour

Melcher-Dallas 12 Lamoni 5

Twin Cedars 15 Murray 4

Moravia 13 Diagonal 0

Non-Conference 

Nodaway Valley 11 Shenandoah 5

Westwood at St. Albert PPD/RAIN

Ames 12 Creston 4

Carroll 16 Denison-Schleswig 4

Lenox 7 Sidney 2

Fremont-Mills 13 Bedford 3

IKM-Manning at Griswold PPD/RAIN

CAM 10 Southwest Valley 7

Mount Ayr 9 Clarke 0

Wayne at Davis County PPD/RAIN

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Perry 2 Atlantic 1

Missouri Class 3 State Tournament 

Notre Dame (St. Louis) 5 Clayton 0

Grain Valley 3 Camdenton 0

Platte County 3 Van Horn 2

Parkway West 8 McCluer North 0

Ft. Zumwalt South 8 Washington 0

Union 4 Springfield Catholic 0

Webb City 4 Willard 2

Missouri Class 4 State Tournament 

Cor Jesu Academy 2 Jackson 1

Nerinx Hall 1 Lafayette (Wildwood) 0

St. Teresa’s Academy 4 Lee’s Summit North 0

Park Hill South 6 Park Hill 0

Francis Howell 2 Incarnate Word Academy 1

St. Dominic 4 Holt 0

Kickapoo 2 Rock Bridge 1 — OT

Lee’s Summit West 4 Nixa 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.