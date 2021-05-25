KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 8 Clarinda 3
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon at Riverside PPD/RAIN
Missouri Valley at Underwood SUSPENDED (Underwood led 12-4 in 4th, resumes 6/11)
Treynor 17 Logan-Magnolia 10
AHSTW at Tri-Center SUSPENDED (Tri-Center led 19-1 in 3rd, resumes 6/11)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 13 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Abraham Lincoln 4 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sioux City West 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City West 2
LeMars 17 Sioux City North 0 (Game 1)
Sioux City North 6 LeMars 5 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 7 Moulton-Udell 6
Lamoni 17 Melcher-Dallas 0
Mormon Trail 12 Seymour 2
Twin Cedars 12 Murray 0
Ankeny Christian 4 Moravia 2
Non-Conference
St. Albert 13 West Harrison 4
Carroll 13 Denison-Schleswig 3
Lenox 22 Sidney 4
Bedford 11 Fremont-Mills 4
IKM-Manning at Coon Rapids-Bayard SUSPENDED (CRB led 7-2 in bottom 5, resumes 6/9)
Nodaway Valley 9 Greene County 8 — 5 inn/lightning
CAM 22 Southwest Valley 12
Clarke 6 Mount Ayr 3
Wayne at Davis County PPD/RAIN
Ar-We-Va 16 South Central Calhoun 9
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament
Kelly 13 Portageville 5
Jefferson (Festus) 4 Cuba 3
Warsaw 9 Adrian 5
St. Pius X 4 Carrollton 3
Elsberry 7 Maplewood-Richmond Heights 3
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 5 Palmyra 4
Linn 10 Forsyth 4
Missouri Class 4 State Tournament
Kennett 9 Valle Catholic 1
Priory 2 Affton 1
Summit Christian Academy 6 Pleasant Hill 2
Lafayette 8 Chillicothe 1
St. Charles West 4 Macon 1
Blair Oaks 6 Boonville 0
Springfield Catholic 4 St. Clair 2
Hollister 4 Seneca 2
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 12 Clarinda 5
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon at Riverside PPD
Underwood 6 Missouri Valley 2 — 5 inn/weather
Logan-Magnolia 2 Treynor 0
AHSTW 20 Tri-Center 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 16 East Union 5
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Whiting
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 5 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 1)
Abraham Lincoln 8 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 2)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Sioux City West 0 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Sioux City West 2 (Game 2)
LeMars 6 Sioux City North 3 (Game 1)
LeMars 5 Sioux City North 2 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 19 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Sioux City East 1 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 13 Moulton-Udell 6
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Melcher-Dallas 12 Lamoni 5
Twin Cedars 15 Murray 4
Moravia 13 Diagonal 0
Non-Conference
Nodaway Valley 11 Shenandoah 5
Westwood at St. Albert PPD/RAIN
Ames 12 Creston 4
Carroll 16 Denison-Schleswig 4
Lenox 7 Sidney 2
Fremont-Mills 13 Bedford 3
IKM-Manning at Griswold PPD/RAIN
CAM 10 Southwest Valley 7
Mount Ayr 9 Clarke 0
Wayne at Davis County PPD/RAIN
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Perry 2 Atlantic 1
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament
Notre Dame (St. Louis) 5 Clayton 0
Grain Valley 3 Camdenton 0
Platte County 3 Van Horn 2
Parkway West 8 McCluer North 0
Ft. Zumwalt South 8 Washington 0
Union 4 Springfield Catholic 0
Webb City 4 Willard 2
Missouri Class 4 State Tournament
Cor Jesu Academy 2 Jackson 1
Nerinx Hall 1 Lafayette (Wildwood) 0
St. Teresa’s Academy 4 Lee’s Summit North 0
Park Hill South 6 Park Hill 0
Francis Howell 2 Incarnate Word Academy 1
St. Dominic 4 Holt 0
Kickapoo 2 Rock Bridge 1 — OT
Lee’s Summit West 4 Nixa 0