KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Nodaway Valley 10 St. Joseph Christian 8
Maryville 10 Chillicothe 9 — 9 inn
Savannah 9 St. Pius X 7
Platteview 13 Plattsmouth 0
Fort Calhoun 10 Falls City 0
Louisville-Weeping Water 25 Centennial 2
Lincoln Christian 5 Platte Valley (NE) 0
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Atlantic Invitational — 1. Atlantic 383, 2. Clarinda 390, 5. Harlan 401, 6. Kuemper Catholic 407, 7. Denison-Schleswig 417, 8. Lewis Central 419, 10. Red Oak 429, 11. Shenandoah 451, 12. Glenwod 501
East Mills 233 Essex-Stanton NTS Hamburg NTS
Missouri Valley 248 Griswold NTS
Pride of Iowa Tournament — 1. Southwest Valley 375, 2. Nodaway Valley 401, 3. Martensdale-St. Marys 408, 4. Mount Ayr 434, 5. East Union 444, 6. Wayne 453, 7. Southeast Warren 492, Bedford NTS, Lenox NTS
Rolling Valley Conference Tournament — 1. Boyer Valley 235, 2. Glidden-Ralston 252, CAM NTS, Coon Rapids-Bayard NTS, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton NTS, Woodbine NTS
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 216 Sioux City North 230 Sioux City West 244 Thomas Jefferson 261
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Atlantic Invitational – 4. Kuemper Catholic 310, 6. Glenwood 328, 7. Atlantic 331, 8. Harlan 333, 9. Denison-Schleswig 333, 10. Lewis Central 337, 11. Clarinda 345, 12. Creston 367, 13. Shenandoah 380, 14. Red Oak 402
Missouri Valley 176 Griswold 184
East Mills 188 Essex-Stanton 192 Hamburg 238
Rolling Valley Conference Tournament at Atlantic – 1. CAM 156, 2. Coon Rapids-Bayard 170, 3. Boyer Valley 175, 4. Woodbine 188, 5. Exira-EHK 201, 6. Glidden-Ralston 205
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
Gretna at Plattsmouth
Elmwood-Murdock Invitational – 3. Johnson County Central 296, 4. Elmwood-Murdock 297, 5. Louisville 327, 7. Humboldt-TRS/Pawnee City NTS
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 10 Creston 0
Harlan 5 Atlantic 4
East Sac County 3 AHSTW 1
Abraham Lincoln 10 LeMars 0
Sioux City East 3 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City North 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sioux City West 0
Savannah 2 Lafayette 1
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 3 Final (at Conestoga)
Conestoga 3 Plattsmouth 2 — 2 OT/PKs
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 10 Creston 0
Harlan 8 Atlantic 0
Perry 3 Treynor 2 – 2 OTs/PKs
East Sac County 3 AHSTW 0
Abraham Lincoln 4 LeMars 0
Sioux City East 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City North 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City West 0
Conestoga 2 The Platte 0
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Kuemper Catholic 7 Boone 2
Southwest Valley 6 Audubon 3
Missouri River Conference Tournament — 1. Sioux City North 30, 2. Abraham Lincoln 27, 3. Sioux City East 20, 4. LeMars & Bishop Heelan Catholic 16, 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11, 7. Thomas Jefferson 6, 8. Sioux City West 5
Wilber-Clatonia at Nebraska City
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Denison-Schleswig 6 Shenandoah 3
Johnston 8 Kuemper Catholic 3
Southwest Valley 9 Audubon 0
Missouri River Conference Tournament at Koch Tennis Center – 1. Sioux City East 28, 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26, 3. LeMars 21, 4. Abraham Lincoln 21, 5. Bishop Heelan 17, 6. Sioux City North 8, 7. Sioux City West 4, 8. Thomas Jefferson 4