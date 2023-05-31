KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 6 Shenandoah 4
St. Albert 12 Shenandoah 0
Atlantic 4 Clarinda 3
Clarinda 7 Atlantic 6
Lewis Central 16 Red Oak 3
Lewis Central 14 Red Oak 0
Glenwood 18 Denison-Schleswig 4
Glenwood 12 Denison-Schleswig 0
Harlan 8 Creston 7
Harlan 15 Creston 6
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 6 Stanton 1
East Mills 15 Essex 0
Sidney 14 Griswold 4
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 2 Missouri Valley 0
Tri-Center 13 Riverside 0
Underwood 11 Audubon 4
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 14 Southwest Valley 2
Southeast Warren 7 East Union 1
Central Decatur 16 Wayne 1
Lenox 12 Mount Ayr 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
West Harrison 18 Glidden-Ralston 0
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 5 Abraham Lincoln 2
Sioux City East 9 Abraham Lincoln 4
LeMars 13 Thomas Jefferson 3
LeMars 8 Thomas Jefferson 7
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 12 Melcher-Dallas 6
Moravia 5 Mormon Trail 2
Missouri State Tournament (at Ozark)
Class 1 Championship: St. Elizabeth 13 Platte Valley 3
Class 1 Third Place: Cooter 7 Community 0
Class 2 Championship: Ash Grove 13 Salisbury 3
Class 2 Third Place: Chaffee 1 Maysville 0
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Iowa Boys Class 1A State Quarterfinals (at Des Moines)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4 Columbus Catholic 0
Des Moines Christian 4 West Branch 0
Regina Catholic 2 West Liberty 1
Western Christian 1 Treynor 0
Iowa Boys Class 2A State Quarterfinals (at Des Moines)
Assumption 2 Perry 0
Nevada 1 Webster City 0
Gilbert 5 Greene County 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Center Point-Urbana 0
Iowa Boys Class 3A State Quarterfinals (at Des Moines)
Des Moines Hoover 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 0
Norwalk 3 Humboldt 2
Iowa City Liberty 4 Dallas Center-Grimes 2
Marion 3 Denison-Schleswig 1
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 7 Shenandoah 4
Shenandoah 10 St. Albert 7
Atlantic 8 Clarinda 1
Clarinda 12 Atlantic 5
Lewis Central 11 Red Oak 0
Lewis Central 18 Red Oak 0
Glenwood 6 Denison-Schleswig 5 – 8 innings
Glenwood 6 Denison-Schleswig 3
Creston 14 Harlan 2
Creston 12 Harlan 0
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 6 Stanton 3
Essex 17 East Mills 7
Griswold 14 Sidney 0
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 11 Treynor 8 – 8 innings
Missouri Valley 10 IKM-Manning 0
Riverside 6 Tri-Center 1
Audubon 16 Underwood 8
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 10 Bedford 9 – 8 innings
Southeast Warren 16 East Union 3
Wayne 4 Central Decatur 1
Mount Ayr 12 Lenox 5
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira-EHK 4 Woodbine 3
Glidden-Ralston 12 West Harrison 0
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 10 Abraham Lincoln 0
Sioux City East 10 Abraham Lincoln 0
LeMars 11 Thomas Jefferson 0
LeMars 8 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sioux City North 11 Sioux City West 6
Sioux City North 12 Sioux City West 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 1 Lamoni 0
Twin Cedars 4 Seymour 3
Melcher-Dallas 13 Moulton-Udell 0
Moravia 13 Mormon Trail 3
Non-Conference
Carroll 15 Kuemper Catholic 10
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Iowa Girls Class 1A State Team Tournament
Semifinal: Clarinda 5 Central Dewitt 4
Semifinal: Columbus Catholic 5 Pella 0
Championship: Columbus Catholic 5 Clarinda 1
Consolation: Central DeWitt 5 Pella 4
Iowa Girls Class 2A State Team Tournament
Semifinal: Cedar Rapids Washington def. WDM Valley
Semifinal: Dowling Catholic def. Ankeny Centennial
Championship: Cedar Rapids Washington 5 Dowling Catholic 2