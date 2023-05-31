KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 6 Shenandoah 4

St. Albert 12 Shenandoah 0

Atlantic 4 Clarinda 3

Clarinda 7 Atlantic 6

Lewis Central 16 Red Oak 3

Lewis Central 14 Red Oak 0

Glenwood 18 Denison-Schleswig 4

Glenwood 12 Denison-Schleswig 0

Harlan 8 Creston 7

Harlan 15 Creston 6

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 6 Stanton 1

East Mills 15 Essex 0

Sidney 14 Griswold 4

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning 2 Missouri Valley 0

Tri-Center 13 Riverside 0

Underwood 11 Audubon 4

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 14 Southwest Valley 2

Southeast Warren 7 East Union 1

Central Decatur 16 Wayne 1

Lenox 12 Mount Ayr 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

West Harrison 18 Glidden-Ralston 0

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 5 Abraham Lincoln 2

Sioux City East 9 Abraham Lincoln 4

LeMars 13 Thomas Jefferson 3

LeMars 8 Thomas Jefferson 7

Sioux City West at Sioux City North

Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2

Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell 12 Melcher-Dallas 6

Moravia 5 Mormon Trail 2

Missouri State Tournament (at Ozark)

Class 1 Championship: St. Elizabeth 13 Platte Valley 3

Class 1 Third Place: Cooter 7 Community 0

Class 2 Championship: Ash Grove 13 Salisbury 3

Class 2 Third Place: Chaffee 1 Maysville 0

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Iowa Boys Class 1A State Quarterfinals (at Des Moines)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4 Columbus Catholic 0

Des Moines Christian 4 West Branch 0

Regina Catholic 2 West Liberty 1

Western Christian 1 Treynor 0

Iowa Boys Class 2A State Quarterfinals (at Des Moines)

Assumption 2 Perry 0

Nevada 1 Webster City 0

Gilbert 5 Greene County 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Center Point-Urbana 0

Iowa Boys Class 3A State Quarterfinals (at Des Moines)

Des Moines Hoover 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 0

Norwalk 3 Humboldt 2

Iowa City Liberty 4 Dallas Center-Grimes 2

Marion 3 Denison-Schleswig 1

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 7 Shenandoah 4

Shenandoah 10 St. Albert 7

Atlantic 8 Clarinda 1

Clarinda 12 Atlantic 5

Lewis Central 11 Red Oak 0

Lewis Central 18 Red Oak 0

Glenwood 6 Denison-Schleswig 5 – 8 innings

Glenwood 6 Denison-Schleswig 3

Creston 14 Harlan 2

Creston 12 Harlan 0

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 6 Stanton 3

Essex 17 East Mills 7

Griswold 14 Sidney 0

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 11 Treynor 8 – 8 innings

Missouri Valley 10 IKM-Manning 0

Riverside 6 Tri-Center 1

Audubon 16 Underwood 8

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 10 Bedford 9 – 8 innings

Southeast Warren 16 East Union 3

Wayne 4 Central Decatur 1

Mount Ayr 12 Lenox 5

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira-EHK 4 Woodbine 3

Glidden-Ralston 12 West Harrison 0

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 10 Abraham Lincoln 0

Sioux City East 10 Abraham Lincoln 0

LeMars 11 Thomas Jefferson 0

LeMars 8 Thomas Jefferson 1

Sioux City North 11 Sioux City West 6

Sioux City North 12 Sioux City West 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 1 Lamoni 0

Twin Cedars 4 Seymour 3

Melcher-Dallas 13 Moulton-Udell 0

Moravia 13 Mormon Trail 3 

Non-Conference 

Carroll 15 Kuemper Catholic 10

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Iowa Girls Class 1A State Team Tournament

Semifinal: Clarinda 5 Central Dewitt 4

Semifinal: Columbus Catholic 5 Pella 0

Championship: Columbus Catholic 5 Clarinda 1

Consolation: Central DeWitt 5 Pella 4

Iowa Girls Class 2A State Team Tournament 

Semifinal: Cedar Rapids Washington def. WDM Valley

Semifinal: Dowling Catholic def. Ankeny Centennial

Championship: Cedar Rapids Washington 5 Dowling Catholic 2

