KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 7 Shenandoah 5

St. Albert 17 Shenandoah 5

Clarinda 5 Atlantic 0

Clarinda 11 Atlantic 0

Lewis Central 17 Red Oak 7

Lewis Central 9 Red Oak 0

Glenwood 10 Denison-Schleswig 6

Glenwood 6 Denison-Schleswig 1

Halan 10 Creston 4

Harlan 5 Creston 1

Corner Conference 

Sidney 12 Griswold 5

Fremont-Mills 8 Stanton 1

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 11 Audubon 0

Missouri Valley 5 IKM-Manning 2

Treynor 7 AHSTW 2

Tri-Center 1 Riverside 0

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Southwest Valley 7 Bedford 6

Mount Ayr 5 Lenox 1 — 9 inn

Nodaway Valley 1 Martensdale-St. Marys 0 — 8 inn

Southeast Warren 17 East Union 7

Central Decatur 17 Wayne 11

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 13 Whiting 0

CAM 20 Whiting 1

West Harrison 24 Glidden-Ralston 6

Coon Rapids-Bayard 15 Ar-We-Va 4

Woodbine 2 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 10 Abraham Lincoln 3

Sioux City East 6 Abraham Lincoln 4

LeMars 21 Thomas Jefferson 3

LeMars 11 Thomas Jefferson 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Sioux City West 6 Sioux City North 1

Sioux City West 9 Sioux City North 8 — 8 inn

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Lamoni

Mormon Trail 3 Melcher-Dallas 2

Moravia 17 Twin Cedars 2

Ankeny Christian 10 Murray 0

Non-Conference 

Seymour vs. Sigourney (MISSING)

Missouri State Baseball Tournament 

Class 1 Consolation: Northeast (Cairo) 9 Platte Valley 3

Class 1 Championship: St. Elizabeth 9 Oran 2

Class 2 Consolation: Plattsburg 13 Gainesville 5

Class 2 Championship: Russellville 5 Portageville 3

GIRLS STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

Davenport Assumption 1 Center Point-Urbana 0

Nevada 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Des Moines Christian 3 Van Meter 1

Underwood 4 Dike-New Hartford 2

Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Dallas Center-Grimes 5 North Polk 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 3 Spencer 1

Waverly-Shell Rock 3 North Scott 1

Norwalk 3 Lewis Central 1

Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

West Des Moines Valley 3 Muscatine 1

Ankeny Centennial 2 Waukee Northwest 1

Abraham Lincoln 3 Dowling Catholic 0

Ankeny 1 Pleasant Valley 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 5 Shenandoah 3

St. Albert 8 Shenandoah 5

Atlantic 10 Clarinda 1

Atlantic 8 Clarinda 1

Lewis Central 10 Red Oak 0

Lewis Central 13 Red Oak 0

Denison-Schleswig 2 Glenwood 1

Glenwood 4 Denison-Schleswig 2

Harlan 7 Creston 5

Creston 6 Harlan 2

Corner Conference 

Griswold 9 Sidney 4

Fremont-Mills 8 Stanton 7

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 6 Underwood 0

Missouri Valley 10 IKM-Manning 0

AHSTW 10 Treynor 9

Tri-Center 17 Riverside 7

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Southwest Valley 13 Bedford 3

Mount Ayr 13 Lenox 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Nodaway Valley 1

Southeast Warren 12 East Union 0

Wayne 16 Central Decatur 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 16 Whiting 1

CAM 13 Whiting 1

Glidden-Ralston 10 West Harrison 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 14 Ar-We-Va 1

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3 Woodbine 1 — 8 inn

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 13 Abraham Lincoln 1

Sioux City East 8 Abraham Lincoln 2

LeMars 9 Thomas Jefferson 2

LeMars 11 Thomas Jefferson 5

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4

Sioux City West 6 Sioux City North 1

Sioux City North 14 Sioux City West 6

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour 5 Orient-Macksburg 4

Twin Cedars 12 Moravia 0

Moulton-Udell at Lamoni (MISSING)

Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas (MISSING)

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 16 Carroll 10

STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 1A State Tournament 

Semifinal: Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Spencer 0

Semifinal: Pella 5 Wahlert Catholic 3

Consolation: Wahlert Catholic 5 Spencer 4

Championship: Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Pella 2

Class 2A State Tournament 

Semifinals: Pleasant Valley 5 WDM Valley 0

Semifinals: Iowa City West 5 Waukee Northwest 1

Consolation: Waukee Northwest 5 WDM Valley 4

Championship: Iowa City West 5 Pleasant Valley 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.