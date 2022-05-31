KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 7 Shenandoah 5
St. Albert 17 Shenandoah 5
Clarinda 5 Atlantic 0
Clarinda 11 Atlantic 0
Lewis Central 17 Red Oak 7
Lewis Central 9 Red Oak 0
Glenwood 10 Denison-Schleswig 6
Glenwood 6 Denison-Schleswig 1
Halan 10 Creston 4
Harlan 5 Creston 1
Corner Conference
Sidney 12 Griswold 5
Fremont-Mills 8 Stanton 1
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 11 Audubon 0
Missouri Valley 5 IKM-Manning 2
Treynor 7 AHSTW 2
Tri-Center 1 Riverside 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 7 Bedford 6
Mount Ayr 5 Lenox 1 — 9 inn
Nodaway Valley 1 Martensdale-St. Marys 0 — 8 inn
Southeast Warren 17 East Union 7
Central Decatur 17 Wayne 11
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 13 Whiting 0
CAM 20 Whiting 1
West Harrison 24 Glidden-Ralston 6
Coon Rapids-Bayard 15 Ar-We-Va 4
Woodbine 2 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 10 Abraham Lincoln 3
Sioux City East 6 Abraham Lincoln 4
LeMars 21 Thomas Jefferson 3
LeMars 11 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Sioux City West 6 Sioux City North 1
Sioux City West 9 Sioux City North 8 — 8 inn
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Lamoni
Mormon Trail 3 Melcher-Dallas 2
Moravia 17 Twin Cedars 2
Ankeny Christian 10 Murray 0
Non-Conference
Seymour vs. Sigourney (MISSING)
Missouri State Baseball Tournament
Class 1 Consolation: Northeast (Cairo) 9 Platte Valley 3
Class 1 Championship: St. Elizabeth 9 Oran 2
Class 2 Consolation: Plattsburg 13 Gainesville 5
Class 2 Championship: Russellville 5 Portageville 3
GIRLS STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Davenport Assumption 1 Center Point-Urbana 0
Nevada 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Des Moines Christian 3 Van Meter 1
Underwood 4 Dike-New Hartford 2
Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Dallas Center-Grimes 5 North Polk 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3 Spencer 1
Waverly-Shell Rock 3 North Scott 1
Norwalk 3 Lewis Central 1
Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals
West Des Moines Valley 3 Muscatine 1
Ankeny Centennial 2 Waukee Northwest 1
Abraham Lincoln 3 Dowling Catholic 0
Ankeny 1 Pleasant Valley 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 5 Shenandoah 3
St. Albert 8 Shenandoah 5
Atlantic 10 Clarinda 1
Atlantic 8 Clarinda 1
Lewis Central 10 Red Oak 0
Lewis Central 13 Red Oak 0
Denison-Schleswig 2 Glenwood 1
Glenwood 4 Denison-Schleswig 2
Harlan 7 Creston 5
Creston 6 Harlan 2
Corner Conference
Griswold 9 Sidney 4
Fremont-Mills 8 Stanton 7
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 6 Underwood 0
Missouri Valley 10 IKM-Manning 0
AHSTW 10 Treynor 9
Tri-Center 17 Riverside 7
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 13 Bedford 3
Mount Ayr 13 Lenox 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Nodaway Valley 1
Southeast Warren 12 East Union 0
Wayne 16 Central Decatur 1
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 16 Whiting 1
CAM 13 Whiting 1
Glidden-Ralston 10 West Harrison 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 14 Ar-We-Va 1
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3 Woodbine 1 — 8 inn
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 13 Abraham Lincoln 1
Sioux City East 8 Abraham Lincoln 2
LeMars 9 Thomas Jefferson 2
LeMars 11 Thomas Jefferson 5
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
Sioux City West 6 Sioux City North 1
Sioux City North 14 Sioux City West 6
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour 5 Orient-Macksburg 4
Twin Cedars 12 Moravia 0
Moulton-Udell at Lamoni (MISSING)
Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas (MISSING)
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 16 Carroll 10
STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 1A State Tournament
Semifinal: Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Spencer 0
Semifinal: Pella 5 Wahlert Catholic 3
Consolation: Wahlert Catholic 5 Spencer 4
Championship: Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Pella 2
Class 2A State Tournament
Semifinals: Pleasant Valley 5 WDM Valley 0
Semifinals: Iowa City West 5 Waukee Northwest 1
Consolation: Waukee Northwest 5 WDM Valley 4
Championship: Iowa City West 5 Pleasant Valley 1