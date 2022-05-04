KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Maysville 11 East Atchison 6 — 9 inn
Platteview 8 Plattsmouth 4
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Betty Heflin Invite at Atlantic: 4. Atlantic 413, 5. Creston 417, 6. Red Oak 421, 7. Shenandoah 433, 8. Harlan 435, 9. Glenwood 438, 10. Denison-Schleswig 444, 11. Clarinda 451, Kuemper NTS
Missouri Valley 255 Griswold NTS
Treynor 202 Logan-Magnolia 220
Underwood 261 AHSTW NTS
Audubon 221 Riverside 243
Pride of Iowa Tournament: 1. Southwest Valley 454, 2. East Union 474, 3. Nodaway Valley 497, 4. Mount Ayr 513, 5. Central Decatur 523, 6. Wayne 548
Rolling Valley: Boyer Valley 209 Coon Rapids-Bayard 235 CAM NTS Exira/EHK NTS Glidden-Ralston NTS
Sioux City North 213 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 214
Albia 165 Moravia 256 Davis County 269
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Atlantic Tournament: 3. Clarinda 331, 4. Atlantic 333, 5. Lewis Central 333, 6. Kuemper Catholic 335, 8. Glenwood 354, 9. Harlan 361, 10. Denison-Schleswig 362, 11. Creston 396, 12. Red Oak 433, 13. Shenandoah 463
Roncalli Catholic Tournament: 6. St. Albert 372
Missouri Valley 180 Griswold 188
Treynor 163 Logan-Magnolia 189
Underwood 185 AHSTW 274
Rolling Valley: Boyer Valley 171 CAM 174 Woodbine 185, Coon Rapids-Bayard 193, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 205, Glidden-Ralston 223
Davis County 172 Moravia 213
Elmwood-Murdock Tournament: 2. Elmwood-Murdock 327, 6. Johnson County Central NTS
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Atlantic 10 AHSTW 0
Chariton 2 Creston 1
Harlan 3 Denison-Schleswig 2
Missouri Valley 4 Logan-Magnolia 2
Des Moines Christian 10 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0
Abraham Lincoln 11 LeMars 1
Thomas Jefferson 1 Sioux City East 0
Sioux City North 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Sioux City West 0
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 at Conestoga
Conestoga 8 Nebraska City 1
Plattsmouth 2 Auburn 1 — OT
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 4 Creston 0
Treynor 4 St. Albert 0
AHSTW 7 Atlantic 1
Missouri Valley 2 Logan-Magnolia 1 (OT)
Abraham Lincoln 7 LeMars 1
Sioux City East 7 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (MISSING)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City West 2 (OT)
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 at Waverly
Waverly 2 Nebraska City 0
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Audubon 6 Southwest Valley 3
Missouri River Conference Tournament: 1. Abraham Lincoln 37 points, 2. Sioux City North 26 points, 3. Sioux City East 20 points, 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19 points, 5. LeMars 13 points, 6. Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 points, 7. Thomas Jefferson 6 points, 8. Sioux City West 2 points
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament: 1. Denison-Schleswig 31 points, 2. Shenandoah 20 points, 3. Lewis Central 18 points, 4. Clarinda 17 points, 5. Glenwood 15 points, 6. St. Albert 14 points, 7. Atlantic 12 points, 8. Kuemper Catholic 10 points, 9. Red Oak 5 points, 10. Creston 2 points, 11. Harlan 0 points
Southwest Valley 8 Audubon 1
Missouri River Conference Tournament: 1. LeMars, 2. Abraham Lincoln