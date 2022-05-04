KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Maysville 11 East Atchison 6 — 9 inn

Platteview 8 Plattsmouth 4

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Betty Heflin Invite at Atlantic: 4. Atlantic 413, 5. Creston 417, 6. Red Oak 421, 7. Shenandoah 433, 8. Harlan 435, 9. Glenwood 438, 10. Denison-Schleswig 444, 11. Clarinda 451, Kuemper NTS

Missouri Valley 255 Griswold NTS

Treynor 202 Logan-Magnolia 220

Underwood 261 AHSTW NTS

Audubon 221 Riverside 243

Pride of Iowa Tournament: 1. Southwest Valley 454, 2. East Union 474, 3. Nodaway Valley 497, 4. Mount Ayr 513, 5. Central Decatur 523, 6. Wayne 548

Rolling Valley: Boyer Valley 209 Coon Rapids-Bayard 235 CAM NTS Exira/EHK NTS Glidden-Ralston NTS

Sioux City North 213 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 214

Albia 165 Moravia 256 Davis County 269

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Atlantic Tournament: 3. Clarinda 331, 4. Atlantic 333, 5. Lewis Central 333, 6. Kuemper Catholic 335, 8. Glenwood 354, 9. Harlan 361, 10. Denison-Schleswig 362, 11. Creston 396, 12. Red Oak 433, 13. Shenandoah 463

Roncalli Catholic Tournament: 6. St. Albert 372

Missouri Valley 180 Griswold 188

Treynor 163 Logan-Magnolia 189

Underwood 185 AHSTW 274

Rolling Valley: Boyer Valley 171 CAM 174 Woodbine 185, Coon Rapids-Bayard 193, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 205, Glidden-Ralston 223

Davis County 172 Moravia 213

Elmwood-Murdock Tournament: 2. Elmwood-Murdock 327, 6. Johnson County Central NTS

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Atlantic 10 AHSTW 0

Chariton 2 Creston 1

Harlan 3 Denison-Schleswig 2

Missouri Valley 4 Logan-Magnolia 2

Des Moines Christian 10 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0 

Abraham Lincoln 11 LeMars 1

Thomas Jefferson 1 Sioux City East 0

Sioux City North 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Sioux City West 0

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 at Conestoga

Conestoga 8 Nebraska City 1

Plattsmouth 2 Auburn 1 — OT

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 4 Creston 0

Treynor 4 St. Albert 0

AHSTW 7 Atlantic 1

Missouri Valley 2 Logan-Magnolia 1 (OT)

Abraham Lincoln 7 LeMars 1

Sioux City East 7 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (MISSING)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City West 2 (OT)

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 at Waverly

Waverly 2 Nebraska City 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Audubon 6 Southwest Valley 3

Missouri River Conference Tournament: 1. Abraham Lincoln 37 points, 2. Sioux City North 26 points, 3. Sioux City East 20 points, 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19 points, 5. LeMars 13 points, 6. Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 points, 7. Thomas Jefferson 6 points, 8. Sioux City West 2 points

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament: 1. Denison-Schleswig 31 points, 2. Shenandoah 20 points, 3. Lewis Central 18 points, 4. Clarinda 17 points, 5. Glenwood 15 points, 6. St. Albert 14 points, 7. Atlantic 12 points, 8. Kuemper Catholic 10 points, 9. Red Oak 5 points, 10. Creston 2 points, 11. Harlan 0 points

Southwest Valley 8 Audubon 1

Missouri River Conference Tournament: 1. LeMars, 2. Abraham Lincoln

