KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Gilman City 4 Northeast Nodaway 3
Maryville 12 Bishop LeBlond 2
Savannah 7 Lafayette 2
King City 11 Osborn-Stewartsville 2
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference Meet — 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 359, 2. Sioux City East 368, 3. Bishop Heelan Catholic 394, 4. LeMars 395, 5. Sioux City North 397, 6. Sioux City West 419, Abraham Lincoln NTS, Thomas Jefferson NTS
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Waverly Invitational — 12. Nebraska City 363, 16. Plattsmouth 401
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Thomas Jefferson 7 Glenwood 2
Sioux City East vs. Norfolk
GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 3 Denison-Schleswig 0
St. Albert 5 Logan-Magnolia 1
Harlan 7 AHSTW 0
Kuemper Catholic 3 Atlantic 2
Tri-Center 3 Panorama 2
West Central Valley 2 Treynor 1 – 2 OTS/PK
Abraham Lincoln 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Thomas Jefferson 3 Sioux City West 2
St. Albert 9 Logan-Magnolia 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City North 0
Maryville 8 Savannah 0
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Harlan 1 AHSTW 0
Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Panorama 1 Tri-Center 0
Treynor 6 West Central Valley 0
Sioux City West 6 Thomas Jefferson 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Sioux City North 0