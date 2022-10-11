KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round (at Conception Junction)
Stanberry 15 Albany 4
Missouri Class 3 District 8 — First Round (at Benton)
Benton 9 Maryville 2
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 24-25-25-25 Shenandoah 26-16-8-15
Red Oak 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 8-11-12
Lewis Central 25-25-25 St. Albert 11-13-18
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Harlan 12-15-13
Corner Conference
Stanton 25-25-25 Essex 7-8-18
Sidney 25-25-25 Griswold 19-21-22
Western Iowa Conference Tournament (at IWCC)
Treynor 25-25-25 Underwood 19-18-20
Riverside 25-25-19-17-15 Missouri Valley 21-22-25-25-8
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament (at Central Decatur)
Semifinal: Southeast Warren 25-25-12-25 Lenox 21-23-25-10
Semifinal: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 20-11-21
3rd Place: Lenox 25-25-32 Nodaway Valley 21-14-30
Championship: Southeast Warren 21-25-25-25 Southwest Valley 25-16-22-21
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-27-20-25 Ar-We-Va 20-25-25-18
Glidden-Ralston 25-23-21-25-15 CAM 16-25-25-22-13
Paton-Churdan 3 West Harrison 0
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12-21-22
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 17-25-25-25 Abraham Lincoln 25-16-23-20
LeMars 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 18-15-14
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-25-25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-16-11-23
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sioux City West 17-12-22
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Orient-Macksburg, Murray at Seymour
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 9-13-7
Twin Cedars 28-25 Diagonal 26-19
Twin Cedars 25-22-15 Lamoni 21-25-13
Diagonal 25-19-15 Lamoni 15-25-9
Moulton-Udell, Moravia at Mormon Trail
Area Missouri
South Holt 25-18-22-25-15 East Atchison 20-25-25-21-13
Rock Port 25-25-25 North Nodaway 11-11-16
Nodaway Valley 26-25-26-25 Union Star 24-27-24-17
Area Nebraska
Wahoo 25-25-29 Nebraska City 20-11-27
Platteview 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 15-21-13
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Douglas County West 25-25-25 Conestoga 7-16-12
Ashland-Greenwood 3 Raymond Central 2
Logan View 25-25-19-25-15 Syracuse 23-20-25-27-11
Yutan 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 9-11-9
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Palmyra 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 23-20-16
Freeman 25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 23-13-23
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Humboldt-TRS 25-25-25 Pawnee City 21-17-22
Diller-Odell 22-25-25-26 Lourdes Central Catholic 25-16-16-24