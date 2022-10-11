KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round (at Conception Junction)

Stanberry 15 Albany 4

Missouri Class 3 District 8 — First Round (at Benton)

Benton 9 Maryville 2

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 24-25-25-25 Shenandoah 26-16-8-15

Red Oak 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 8-11-12

Lewis Central 25-25-25 St. Albert 11-13-18

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Harlan 12-15-13

Corner Conference 

Stanton 25-25-25 Essex 7-8-18

Sidney 25-25-25 Griswold 19-21-22

Western Iowa Conference Tournament (at IWCC)

Treynor 25-25-25 Underwood 19-18-20

Riverside 25-25-19-17-15 Missouri Valley 21-22-25-25-8

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament (at Central Decatur)

Semifinal: Southeast Warren 25-25-12-25 Lenox 21-23-25-10

Semifinal: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 20-11-21

3rd Place: Lenox 25-25-32 Nodaway Valley 21-14-30

Championship: Southeast Warren 21-25-25-25 Southwest Valley 25-16-22-21

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-27-20-25 Ar-We-Va 20-25-25-18

Glidden-Ralston 25-23-21-25-15 CAM 16-25-25-22-13

Paton-Churdan 3 West Harrison 0

Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12-21-22

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 17-25-25-25 Abraham Lincoln 25-16-23-20

LeMars 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 18-15-14

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-25-25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-16-11-23 

Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sioux City West 17-12-22

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

Orient-Macksburg, Murray at Seymour

Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 9-13-7

Twin Cedars 28-25 Diagonal 26-19

Twin Cedars 25-22-15 Lamoni 21-25-13

Diagonal 25-19-15 Lamoni 15-25-9

Moulton-Udell, Moravia at Mormon Trail

Area Missouri

South Holt 25-18-22-25-15 East Atchison 20-25-25-21-13

Rock Port 25-25-25 North Nodaway 11-11-16

Nodaway Valley 26-25-26-25 Union Star 24-27-24-17

Area Nebraska 

Wahoo 25-25-29 Nebraska City 20-11-27

Platteview 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 15-21-13

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Douglas County West 25-25-25 Conestoga 7-16-12

Ashland-Greenwood 3 Raymond Central 2

Logan View 25-25-19-25-15 Syracuse 23-20-25-27-11

Yutan 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 9-11-9

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament  

Palmyra 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 23-20-16

Freeman 25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 23-13-23

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Humboldt-TRS 25-25-25 Pawnee City 21-17-22

Diller-Odell 22-25-25-26 Lourdes Central Catholic 25-16-16-24

