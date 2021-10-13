KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Missouri Class 1 District 14 First Round (at King City) 

Stanberry 9 King City 7 -- 9 innings

South Holt 3 Northeast Nodaway 2 

Missouri Class 3 District 8 (at Chillicothe) 

Chillicothe 11 Maryville 0 

Savannah 3 Cameron 0 

Kirksville 2 Benton 1 

Macon 6 Richmond 1 

KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Spencer 76 Perry 60 Atlantic 28

GIRLS: Carroll 91 Sioux City Metro 79

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 25-25-26 Shenandoah 6-15-24

Red Oak 25-25-25 Shenandoah 13-20-16

Red Oak 25-25-25 Atlantic 20-20-12

Glenwood 26-25-23-19-15 Lewis Central 24-23-25-25-13

Harlan 25-25-25 Creston 11-9-13

St. Albert 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 15-13-13

Corner Conference 

Sidney 25-25-25 Griswold 19-14-23

Stanton 25-25-25 Essex 13-7-14

Western Iowa Conference Tournament

Tri-Center 22-25-25-17-15 Missouri Valley 25-21-20-25-8

Treynor 25-26-25 Underwood 22-24-18

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament (at Mount Ayr) 

Semifinal: Southeast Warren 23-25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 25-18-x-16

Semifinal: Mount Ayr 25-25-18-10-15 Southwest Valley 15-21-25-25-12

Consolation: Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Southwest Valley 17-23-x

Championship: Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 12-14-23

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan at West Harrison

Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15-18-7

CAM 25-25-25 Glidden-Ralston 22-23-16

Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 19-11-23

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City North 25-18-25-25 Abraham Lincoln 18-25-18-11

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 20-10-13

Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sioux City West 9-12-13

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

AT Seymour 

Seymour 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 8-9

Murray 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 13-19

Seymour 19-25-15 Murray 25-17-13 

AT Ankeny Christian Academy

Ankeny Christian Academy 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 4-7-10 

AT Twin Cedars 

Mormon Trail 25-15-15 Diagonal 23-25-7

Diagonal 26-24-15 Twin Cedars 24-26-9

Twin Cedars 25-27 Mormon Trail 9-25

**Twin Cedars advances

AT LAMONI 

Lamoni 25-25 Moravia 3-8

Lamoni 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 10-10

Moravia 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 18-23

Non-Conference 

East Mills 19-32-20-25-15 Clarinda 25-30-25-15-12

Woodbine 25-22-25-25 Fremont-Mills 20-25-18-14

Missouri/Nebraska

East Atchison 25-25-26 Mound City 15-20-24

Rock Port 25-19-22-25-15 Nodaway Valley 21-25-25-20-12

South Holt 3 Union Star 0

Wahoo def. Nebraska City via forfeit

Platteview 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 16-22-17

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Syracuse 25-25-25 Louisville 13-10-15

Raymond Central 25-25-25 Arlington 13-14-13

Douglas County West 25-27-25 Ashland-Greenwood 11-25-15

Yutan 25-25-25 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 22-23-18

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Mead 25-26-25 Palmyra 17-24-13

Semifinal: Malcolm 25-25-27 Elmwood-Murdock 18-19-25

Consolation: Weeping Water vs. Auburn 

Consolation: Freeman 20-25-25 Johnson County Central 25-13-14

Pioneer Conference Tournament — Semifinals (at Falls City Sacred Heart) 

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 23-19-15

Semifinal: Johnson-Brock vs. Diller-Odell

Consolation: Lewiston def. Friend

Consolation: Tri County 25-25 Pawnee City 17-8

Consolation: Sterling 25-25 Southern 22-21

Consolation: Sterling 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 17-19

