KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 1 District 14 First Round (at King City)
Stanberry 9 King City 7 -- 9 innings
South Holt 3 Northeast Nodaway 2
Missouri Class 3 District 8 (at Chillicothe)
Chillicothe 11 Maryville 0
Savannah 3 Cameron 0
Kirksville 2 Benton 1
Macon 6 Richmond 1
KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Spencer 76 Perry 60 Atlantic 28
GIRLS: Carroll 91 Sioux City Metro 79
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 25-25-26 Shenandoah 6-15-24
Red Oak 25-25-25 Shenandoah 13-20-16
Red Oak 25-25-25 Atlantic 20-20-12
Glenwood 26-25-23-19-15 Lewis Central 24-23-25-25-13
Harlan 25-25-25 Creston 11-9-13
St. Albert 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 15-13-13
Corner Conference
Sidney 25-25-25 Griswold 19-14-23
Stanton 25-25-25 Essex 13-7-14
Western Iowa Conference Tournament
Tri-Center 22-25-25-17-15 Missouri Valley 25-21-20-25-8
Treynor 25-26-25 Underwood 22-24-18
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament (at Mount Ayr)
Semifinal: Southeast Warren 23-25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 25-18-x-16
Semifinal: Mount Ayr 25-25-18-10-15 Southwest Valley 15-21-25-25-12
Consolation: Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Southwest Valley 17-23-x
Championship: Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 12-14-23
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at West Harrison
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15-18-7
CAM 25-25-25 Glidden-Ralston 22-23-16
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 19-11-23
Missouri River Conference
LeMars at Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City North 25-18-25-25 Abraham Lincoln 18-25-18-11
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 20-10-13
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sioux City West 9-12-13
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
AT Seymour
Seymour 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 8-9
Murray 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 13-19
Seymour 19-25-15 Murray 25-17-13
AT Ankeny Christian Academy
Ankeny Christian Academy 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 4-7-10
AT Twin Cedars
Mormon Trail 25-15-15 Diagonal 23-25-7
Diagonal 26-24-15 Twin Cedars 24-26-9
Twin Cedars 25-27 Mormon Trail 9-25
**Twin Cedars advances
AT LAMONI
Lamoni 25-25 Moravia 3-8
Lamoni 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 10-10
Moravia 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 18-23
Non-Conference
East Mills 19-32-20-25-15 Clarinda 25-30-25-15-12
Woodbine 25-22-25-25 Fremont-Mills 20-25-18-14
Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-26 Mound City 15-20-24
Rock Port 25-19-22-25-15 Nodaway Valley 21-25-25-20-12
South Holt 3 Union Star 0
Wahoo def. Nebraska City via forfeit
Platteview 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 16-22-17
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Syracuse 25-25-25 Louisville 13-10-15
Raymond Central 25-25-25 Arlington 13-14-13
Douglas County West 25-27-25 Ashland-Greenwood 11-25-15
Yutan 25-25-25 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 22-23-18
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Mead 25-26-25 Palmyra 17-24-13
Semifinal: Malcolm 25-25-27 Elmwood-Murdock 18-19-25
Consolation: Weeping Water vs. Auburn
Consolation: Freeman 20-25-25 Johnson County Central 25-13-14
Pioneer Conference Tournament — Semifinals (at Falls City Sacred Heart)
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 23-19-15
Semifinal: Johnson-Brock vs. Diller-Odell
Consolation: Lewiston def. Friend
Consolation: Tri County 25-25 Pawnee City 17-8
Consolation: Sterling 25-25 Southern 22-21
Consolation: Sterling 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 17-19