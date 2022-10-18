KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 4A Region 1 First Round
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Glenwood 20-22-13
Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 LeMars 21-18-21
Iowa Class 4A Region 2 First Round
Winterset 25-25-25 Creston 17-18-17
Boone 25-25-26 Denison-Schleswig 16-14-24
Iowa Class 5A Region 2 First Round
Sioux City West 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 13-16-16
Area Missouri
East Atchison 25-25-22-25 Falls City 17-18-25-14
St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 5-10-9
St. Pius X 3 Maryville 1
Area Nebraska
Blair 25-25-25 Nebraska City 21-16-18
Douglas County West 25-25-25 Louisville 14-5-12
Yutan 25-13-25-25 Palmyra 22-25-23-22
Fort Calhoun 25-25-25 Conestoga 23-19-17
Syracuse 25-25-25 Arlington 8-14-19
Freeman 25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 15-18-16
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 12-21-13
Archbishop Bergan 25-25-25 Weeping Water 9-11-7
Falls City Sacred Heart 26-21-25 Johnson-Brock 24-25-23
Johnson-Brock Humboldt-TRS
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Lewiston 17-8
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Pawnee City 15-10
Sterling Southern
Sterling Tri County