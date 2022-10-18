KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 4A Region 1 First Round

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Glenwood 20-22-13

Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 LeMars 21-18-21

Iowa Class 4A Region 2 First Round 

Winterset 25-25-25 Creston 17-18-17

Boone 25-25-26 Denison-Schleswig 16-14-24

Iowa Class 5A Region 2 First Round

Sioux City West 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 13-16-16

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 25-25-22-25 Falls City 17-18-25-14 

St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 5-10-9

St. Pius X 3 Maryville 1

Area Nebraska 

Blair 25-25-25 Nebraska City 21-16-18

Douglas County West 25-25-25 Louisville 14-5-12

Yutan 25-13-25-25 Palmyra 22-25-23-22

Fort Calhoun 25-25-25 Conestoga 23-19-17

Syracuse 25-25-25 Arlington 8-14-19

Freeman 25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 15-18-16

Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 12-21-13

Archbishop Bergan 25-25-25 Weeping Water 9-11-7

Falls City Sacred Heart 26-21-25 Johnson-Brock 24-25-23

Johnson-Brock Humboldt-TRS

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Lewiston 17-8

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Pawnee City 15-10

Sterling Southern

Sterling Tri County

