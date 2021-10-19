KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Maryville 6 Benton 0

KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Carroll 97.5 Abraham Lincoln 52.5

GIRLS: Sioux City Metro 104 Spencer 66

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 4A Region 1 First Round 

Lewis Central 25-25-25 LeMars 11-15-13

Carroll 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 16-14-22

Iowa Class 4A Region 2 First Round 

ADM 25-25-25 Creston 11-17-13

Dallas Center-Grimes 25-25-25 Perry 15-15-7

Iowa Class 5A Region 1 First Round 

Sioux City North 25-25-25 Sioux City West 8-17-17

Missouri/Nebraska 

East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 13-13-14

Rock Port 17-25-23-25-15 Mound City 25-16-25-14-10

South Holt 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 18-5-9

St. Pius X 25-25-25 Maryville 23-15-13

Douglas County West 25-18-25 Plattsmouth 16-25-16

Douglas County West 25-25 Louisville 13-17

Plattsmouth 25-25 Louisville 16-20

Blair 27-25-25 Nebraska City 25-23-23

Yutan 25-25-25 Palmyra 12-13-23

Syracuse 25-25-25 Arlington 16-20-9

Conestoga 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 20-14-18

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Freeman 19-11-15

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Johnson-Brock 23-19

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 17-23

Johnson-Brock Humboldt-TRS

Lourdes Central Catholic Lewiston

Lourdes Central Catholic Pawnee City

Southern 24-25-25 Sterling 26-21-19

Sterling Tri County

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.