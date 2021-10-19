KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Maryville 6 Benton 0
KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Carroll 97.5 Abraham Lincoln 52.5
GIRLS: Sioux City Metro 104 Spencer 66
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 4A Region 1 First Round
Lewis Central 25-25-25 LeMars 11-15-13
Carroll 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 16-14-22
Iowa Class 4A Region 2 First Round
ADM 25-25-25 Creston 11-17-13
Dallas Center-Grimes 25-25-25 Perry 15-15-7
Iowa Class 5A Region 1 First Round
Sioux City North 25-25-25 Sioux City West 8-17-17
Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 13-13-14
Rock Port 17-25-23-25-15 Mound City 25-16-25-14-10
South Holt 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 18-5-9
St. Pius X 25-25-25 Maryville 23-15-13
Douglas County West 25-18-25 Plattsmouth 16-25-16
Douglas County West 25-25 Louisville 13-17
Plattsmouth 25-25 Louisville 16-20
Blair 27-25-25 Nebraska City 25-23-23
Yutan 25-25-25 Palmyra 12-13-23
Syracuse 25-25-25 Arlington 16-20-9
Conestoga 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 20-14-18
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Freeman 19-11-15
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Johnson-Brock 23-19
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 17-23
Johnson-Brock Humboldt-TRS
Lourdes Central Catholic Lewiston
Lourdes Central Catholic Pawnee City
Southern 24-25-25 Sterling 26-21-19
Sterling Tri County