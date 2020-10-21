KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 4A Region 1 — First Round
Spencer 25-25-22-25 LeMars 16-19-25-20
Denison-Schleswig 25-25-25 Storm Lake 11-10-13
Class 4A Region 2 — First Round
Winterset 25-25-25 Creston 17-19-13
Lewis Central 25-25-25 ADM 15-16-15
Class 5A Region 1 — First Round
Sioux City North 25-25-25 Sioux City West 20-9-17
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 13-14-15
Mound City at Rock Port
West Nodaway 3 Union Star 0
Nodaway-Holt 25-20-25-17-16 South Holt 17-25-13-25-14
Maryville 3 St. Pius X 0
Auburn 21-17-25-25-15 Johnson County Central 25-25-14-14-9
Blair 27-25-25 Nebraska City 25-18-23
Malcolm 25-25-26 Elmwood-Murdock 16-18-24
Fort Calhoun 25-25-25 Conestoga 13-14-10
Falls City Sacred Heart at Humboldt-TRS
Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (at Humboldt-TRS)
Johnson-Brock at Humboldt-TRS
Douglas County West 25-25 Louisville 15-22
Douglas County West 25-25 Plattsmouth 18-20
Plattsmouth 25-25 Louisville 20-18
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Lewiston 10-15
Lourdes Central Catholic 20-25-25 Pawnee City 25-13-20
Sterling 25-25-25 Tri County 21-15-21
Yutan 22-25-20-26-15 Palmyra 25-10-25-24-9