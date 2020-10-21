KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail

Class 4A Region 1 — First Round 

Spencer 25-25-22-25 LeMars 16-19-25-20

Denison-Schleswig 25-25-25 Storm Lake 11-10-13

Class 4A Region 2 — First Round 

Winterset 25-25-25 Creston 17-19-13

Lewis Central 25-25-25 ADM 15-16-15

Class 5A Region 1 — First Round 

Sioux City North 25-25-25 Sioux City West 20-9-17

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season 

East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 13-14-15

Mound City at Rock Port

West Nodaway 3 Union Star 0

Nodaway-Holt 25-20-25-17-16 South Holt 17-25-13-25-14

Maryville 3 St. Pius X 0

Auburn 21-17-25-25-15 Johnson County Central 25-25-14-14-9

Blair 27-25-25 Nebraska City 25-18-23

Malcolm 25-25-26 Elmwood-Murdock 16-18-24

Fort Calhoun 25-25-25 Conestoga 13-14-10

Falls City Sacred Heart at Humboldt-TRS

Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (at Humboldt-TRS)

Johnson-Brock at Humboldt-TRS

Douglas County West 25-25 Louisville 15-22

Douglas County West 25-25 Plattsmouth 18-20

Plattsmouth 25-25 Louisville 20-18

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Lewiston 10-15

Lourdes Central Catholic 20-25-25 Pawnee City 25-13-20

Sterling 25-25-25 Tri County 21-15-21

Yutan 22-25-20-26-15 Palmyra 25-10-25-24-9

