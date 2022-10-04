KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Iowa Class 4A District Golf at Council Bluffs — 3. Bishop Heelan Catholic 302, 7. Sioux City East 318, 8. LeMars 320, 10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 331, 11. Sioux City North 348, 12. Thomas Jefferson 414, 13. Abraham Lincoln 442

GIRLS: Maryville 198 East Atchison 209 Rock Port NTS

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Maryville 9 Benton 1

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Platte Valley 7 Worth County 0

Bishop LeBlond 5 Northeast Nodaway 2

Maryville 4 Savannah 1

North Andrew 7 Stewartsville-Osborn 6 — 8 inn

KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Lewis Central 104 Des Moines Roosevelt 63

GIRLS: Lewis Central 124 Des Moines Hoover 18

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Nebraska City 7 Brownell-Talbot 2

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 14-16-11

Lewis Central 25-25-25 Red Oak 13-14-13

Glenwood 25-12-25-25 St. Albert 18-25-21-23

Harlan 25-25-26 Glenwood 22-15-24

St. Albert 18-25-32-25 Harlan 25-18-30-16

Corner Conference

Stanton 25-19-25-27 East Mills 20-25-20-25

Sidney 25-21-25-25 Fremont-Mills 11-25-19-18

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 25-26-25 AHSTW 14-24-20

Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 13-21-17

Riverside 25-25-25-22-15 Underwood 27-16-22-25-11

Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Tri-Center 20-13-22

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren 25-25-25 East Union 18-11-6

Lenox 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 16-14-11

Southwest Valley 25-23-25-25 Mount Ayr 19-25-22-19

Martensdale-St. Marys 25-18-24-25-15 Wayne 23-25-26-22-8

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 16-25-25-15-15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-22-22-25-8

Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 West Harrison 13-11-20

Woodbine 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 22-12-17

CAM 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 22-13-20

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 10-14-7

Abraham Lincoln 3 Sioux City West 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 LeMars 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 25-26-25 Diagonal 17-24-23

Non-Conference 

Essex at Iowa School for the Deaf

Griswold 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 16-15-10

Bedford 25-25-25 Murray 20-15-16

Southeast Warren 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 9-14

Melcher-Dallas 26-21-15 East Union 24-25-6

Grand View Christian 2 Central Decatur 0

Central Decatur 2 Moravia 0

Moravia Grand View Christian

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 25-25-25 Rock Port 14-14-13

Mound City 25-25-21-25 Nodaway Valley 19-16-25-20

South Holt def. North Platte

North Nodaway at Union Star

Area Nebraska 

Bennington 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 8-4-8

Malcolm 25-25-25 Nebraska City 13-11-10

Platteview 25-25-25 Louisville 11-7-8

Centennial 25-25 Weeping Water 10-10

Weeping Water Twin River

Lourdes Central Catholic 26-25-19-25 Auburn 24-19-25-20

Omaha Concordia 25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 21-9-23

Ashland-Greenwood 16-25-25-26 Yutan 25-17-23-24

Sterling 25-25 Lewiston 12-20

Sterling 25-25 College View Academy 18-14

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.