KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Iowa Class 4A District Golf at Council Bluffs — 3. Bishop Heelan Catholic 302, 7. Sioux City East 318, 8. LeMars 320, 10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 331, 11. Sioux City North 348, 12. Thomas Jefferson 414, 13. Abraham Lincoln 442
GIRLS: Maryville 198 East Atchison 209 Rock Port NTS
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Maryville 9 Benton 1
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 7 Worth County 0
Bishop LeBlond 5 Northeast Nodaway 2
Maryville 4 Savannah 1
North Andrew 7 Stewartsville-Osborn 6 — 8 inn
KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Lewis Central 104 Des Moines Roosevelt 63
GIRLS: Lewis Central 124 Des Moines Hoover 18
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Nebraska City 7 Brownell-Talbot 2
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 14-16-11
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Red Oak 13-14-13
Glenwood 25-12-25-25 St. Albert 18-25-21-23
Harlan 25-25-26 Glenwood 22-15-24
St. Albert 18-25-32-25 Harlan 25-18-30-16
Corner Conference
Stanton 25-19-25-27 East Mills 20-25-20-25
Sidney 25-21-25-25 Fremont-Mills 11-25-19-18
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 25-26-25 AHSTW 14-24-20
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 13-21-17
Riverside 25-25-25-22-15 Underwood 27-16-22-25-11
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Tri-Center 20-13-22
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 East Union 18-11-6
Lenox 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 16-14-11
Southwest Valley 25-23-25-25 Mount Ayr 19-25-22-19
Martensdale-St. Marys 25-18-24-25-15 Wayne 23-25-26-22-8
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 16-25-25-15-15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-22-22-25-8
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 West Harrison 13-11-20
Woodbine 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 22-12-17
CAM 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 22-13-20
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 10-14-7
Abraham Lincoln 3 Sioux City West 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 LeMars 0
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 25-26-25 Diagonal 17-24-23
Non-Conference
Essex at Iowa School for the Deaf
Griswold 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 16-15-10
Bedford 25-25-25 Murray 20-15-16
Southeast Warren 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 9-14
Melcher-Dallas 26-21-15 East Union 24-25-6
Grand View Christian 2 Central Decatur 0
Central Decatur 2 Moravia 0
Moravia Grand View Christian
Area Missouri
East Atchison 25-25-25 Rock Port 14-14-13
Mound City 25-25-21-25 Nodaway Valley 19-16-25-20
South Holt def. North Platte
North Nodaway at Union Star
Area Nebraska
Bennington 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 8-4-8
Malcolm 25-25-25 Nebraska City 13-11-10
Platteview 25-25-25 Louisville 11-7-8
Centennial 25-25 Weeping Water 10-10
Weeping Water Twin River
Lourdes Central Catholic 26-25-19-25 Auburn 24-19-25-20
Omaha Concordia 25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 21-9-23
Ashland-Greenwood 16-25-25-26 Yutan 25-17-23-24
Sterling 25-25 Lewiston 12-20
Sterling 25-25 College View Academy 18-14