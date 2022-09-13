KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Sioux City Meet — 1. Bishop Heelan Catholic 314, 2. LeMars 322, 3. Sioux City East 325, 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 325, 5. Sioux City North 343, 6. Sioux City West 465  

GIRLS: Gallatin Tournament — 7. Stanberry 513, 9. Worth County NTS

GIRLS: Bennington Invitational — 9. Elmwood-Murdock 452, 11. Ashland-Greenwood 475

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Maryville 5 Chillicothe 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Platte Valley 10 King City 3

DeKalb at Northeast Nodaway 

Albany 3 Worth County 2 — 11 inn

North Andrew 8 Stanberry 6

Savannah 5 Maryville 2

Falls City 13 Plattsmouth 5

Cass 10 Platteview 2

Beatrice 9 Nebraska City 5

Yutan/Mead 8 Ashland-Greenwood 0

Arlington 10 Syracuse 0

Omaha Westview 14 Auburn 4

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln, Des Moines East at Des Moines Hoover (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Nebraska City 5 Elkhorn 4

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 25-25-27 Clarinda 19-21-25

Atlantic 25-25-25 Clarinda 12-20-18

Red Oak 25-25-25 St. Albert 19-14-17

Atlantic 25-24-16-30-15 Glenwood 23-26-25-28-12

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Red Oak 23-14-21

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 St. Albert 11-19-15

Corner Conference 

Stanton 25-25-25 Griswold 12-19-22

Sidney 26-25-27-25-15 East Mills 28-21-29-16-8

Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Essex 13-23-21

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 17-14-15

Treynor 25-25-25 Underwood 16-22-9

Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 AHSTW 23-21-12

Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Audubon 15-8-16

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 25-25-25 East Union 15-19-15

Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 17-11-21

Wayne at Southeast Warren

Central Decatur 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 8-14-19

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va

Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 14-12-15

Sioux City East 28-20-18-25-15 Abraham Lincoln 26-25-25-18-7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Sioux City West 13-14-19

Sioux City North 25-25-25 LeMars 16-16-15

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 21-15-12

Non-Conference 

Carroll 22-25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 25-19-18-22

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Hamburg 4-12-10

Wayne, Pleasantville at Southeast Warren

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 3 St. Joseph Christian 1

Rock Port 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 16-12-18

Mound City 25-25-25 North Nodaway 10-18-10

South Holt at Union Star

Maryville 16-25-25-32 Excelsior Springs 25-19-12-30

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City 25-27-25 Plattsmouth 13-29-22

Syracuse 25-25 Nebraska City 16-14

Syracuse 25-25 Plattsmouth 11-13

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Conestoga 15-22

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Louisville 20-14

Conestoga 25-23-25 Louisville 20-25-18

Ashland-Greenwood 3 Arlington 0

Weeping Water 14-25-15-26-15 Brownell-Talbot 25-19-25-24-13

Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Auburn 12-10-10

MUDECAS Tournament -- A Division 

Diller-Odell 27-25 Sterling 25-22

Semifinal: Palmyra 19-25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 25-16-23

Semifinal: BDS 25-23-25 Johnson-Brock 21-25-10

MUDECAS Tournament -- B Division 

Semifinal: Meridian 25-25 Johnson County Central 13-22

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.