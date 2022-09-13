KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Sioux City Meet — 1. Bishop Heelan Catholic 314, 2. LeMars 322, 3. Sioux City East 325, 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 325, 5. Sioux City North 343, 6. Sioux City West 465
GIRLS: Gallatin Tournament — 7. Stanberry 513, 9. Worth County NTS
GIRLS: Bennington Invitational — 9. Elmwood-Murdock 452, 11. Ashland-Greenwood 475
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Maryville 5 Chillicothe 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 10 King City 3
DeKalb at Northeast Nodaway
Albany 3 Worth County 2 — 11 inn
North Andrew 8 Stanberry 6
Savannah 5 Maryville 2
Falls City 13 Plattsmouth 5
Cass 10 Platteview 2
Beatrice 9 Nebraska City 5
Yutan/Mead 8 Ashland-Greenwood 0
Arlington 10 Syracuse 0
Omaha Westview 14 Auburn 4
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln, Des Moines East at Des Moines Hoover (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Nebraska City 5 Elkhorn 4
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 25-25-27 Clarinda 19-21-25
Atlantic 25-25-25 Clarinda 12-20-18
Red Oak 25-25-25 St. Albert 19-14-17
Atlantic 25-24-16-30-15 Glenwood 23-26-25-28-12
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Red Oak 23-14-21
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 St. Albert 11-19-15
Corner Conference
Stanton 25-25-25 Griswold 12-19-22
Sidney 26-25-27-25-15 East Mills 28-21-29-16-8
Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Essex 13-23-21
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 17-14-15
Treynor 25-25-25 Underwood 16-22-9
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 AHSTW 23-21-12
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Audubon 15-8-16
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 25-25-25 East Union 15-19-15
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 17-11-21
Wayne at Southeast Warren
Central Decatur 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 8-14-19
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va
Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 14-12-15
Sioux City East 28-20-18-25-15 Abraham Lincoln 26-25-25-18-7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Sioux City West 13-14-19
Sioux City North 25-25-25 LeMars 16-16-15
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 21-15-12
Non-Conference
Carroll 22-25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 25-19-18-22
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Hamburg 4-12-10
Wayne, Pleasantville at Southeast Warren
Area Missouri
East Atchison 3 St. Joseph Christian 1
Rock Port 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 16-12-18
Mound City 25-25-25 North Nodaway 10-18-10
South Holt at Union Star
Maryville 16-25-25-32 Excelsior Springs 25-19-12-30
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 25-27-25 Plattsmouth 13-29-22
Syracuse 25-25 Nebraska City 16-14
Syracuse 25-25 Plattsmouth 11-13
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Conestoga 15-22
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Louisville 20-14
Conestoga 25-23-25 Louisville 20-25-18
Ashland-Greenwood 3 Arlington 0
Weeping Water 14-25-15-26-15 Brownell-Talbot 25-19-25-24-13
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Auburn 12-10-10
MUDECAS Tournament -- A Division
Diller-Odell 27-25 Sterling 25-22
Semifinal: Palmyra 19-25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 25-16-23
Semifinal: BDS 25-23-25 Johnson-Brock 21-25-10
MUDECAS Tournament -- B Division
Semifinal: Meridian 25-25 Johnson County Central 13-22