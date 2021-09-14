KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Sioux City East 321 Bishop Heelan Catholic 326 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 334 LeMars 351 Sioux City North 365 Sioux City West 412

GIRLS: Gallatin Tournament — 3. Stanberry 466, 5. Worth County 478

GIRLS: Bennington Invitational — 6. Ashland-Glenwood 474, 10. Elmwood-Murdock 546, 11. Johnson County Central 641 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Platte Valley 17 South Holt 0

Northeast Nodaway 2 DeKalb 1

Worth County 8 Albany 3

North Andrew 9 Stanberry 6 — 10 inn

Savannah 8 Maryville 0

Beatrice 11 Nebraska City 9

Cass 17 Platteview 7

Falls City 16 Plattsmouth 1

Ashland-Greenwood 8 Yutan-Mead 1

Auburn 3 Weeping Water 0

Arlington 15 Syracuse 0

KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD

Abraham Lincoln def. Des Moines Hoover & Des Moines North

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Nebraska City 5 Elkhorn 4

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 25-25-25 Clarinda 13-19-12

Atlantic 14-25-21-25-15 Clarinda 25-15-25-11-10

Glenwood 25-25-25 Atlantic 16-12-20

Red Oak 3 Lewis Central 2

St. Albert 25-25-25 Creston 21-8-19

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Harlan 22-21-18

Corner Conference 

Stanton 25-23-22-25-15 Griswold 18-25-25-19-10

Sidney 25-26-22-22-15 East Mills 22-24-25-25-10

Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Essex 22-13-6

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 25-25-25 Underwood 20-23-23

Missouri Valley 27-25-25 Audubon 25-17-15

Tri-Center 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-17-15

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 25-25-25 East Union 22-16-9

Southeast Warren at Wayne

Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 25-23-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 17-25-19-20

Woodbine 3 Glidden-Ralston 2

Ar-We-Va 25-25-21-25 West Harrison 22-20-25-17

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 24-25-26-27 Abraham Lincoln 26-14-24-25

Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 8-5-12

Sioux City North 3 LeMars 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Sioux City West 11-16-8

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 26-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 24-14-15

Non-Conference 

Carroll 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 13-20-22

North Nodaway at Bedford

Chariton 16-25-25-25 Twin Cedars 25-18-14-20

Missouri/Nebraska 

St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 East Atchison 22-20-17

North Platte 17-25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 25-20-14-23

Mound City 3 Union Star 2

South Holt 3 East Buchanan 1 

Maryville 3 Excelsior Springs 0

Syracuse 25-25 Nebraska City 16-10

Syracuse 25-25 Plattsmouth 15-22

Plattsmouth 25-25 Nebraska City 15-16

Louisville 25-22-25 Conestoga 19-25-19

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Conestoga 15-7

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Louisville 15-21

Brownell-Talbot at Weeping Water

Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Auburn 8-8-7

Arlington 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 20-19-19

MUDECAS Tournament (A Division) 

Diller-Odell 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 17-16

BDS 25-25 Exeter-Milligan 15-16

Johnson-Brock 25-25 Sterling 10-23

Palmyra 24-25-25 Meridian 26-14-20

MUDECAS Tournament (B Division) 

Freeman 23-25-25 Southern 25-17-22

Humboldt-TRS 27-28 Johnson County Central 25-26

Lewiston 25-25 Parkview Christian 13-12

Pawnee City 25-25 Tri County 19-20

