KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Sioux City East 321 Bishop Heelan Catholic 326 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 334 LeMars 351 Sioux City North 365 Sioux City West 412
GIRLS: Gallatin Tournament — 3. Stanberry 466, 5. Worth County 478
GIRLS: Bennington Invitational — 6. Ashland-Glenwood 474, 10. Elmwood-Murdock 546, 11. Johnson County Central 641
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 17 South Holt 0
Northeast Nodaway 2 DeKalb 1
Worth County 8 Albany 3
North Andrew 9 Stanberry 6 — 10 inn
Savannah 8 Maryville 0
Beatrice 11 Nebraska City 9
Cass 17 Platteview 7
Falls City 16 Plattsmouth 1
Ashland-Greenwood 8 Yutan-Mead 1
Auburn 3 Weeping Water 0
Arlington 15 Syracuse 0
KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
Abraham Lincoln def. Des Moines Hoover & Des Moines North
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Nebraska City 5 Elkhorn 4
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 25-25-25 Clarinda 13-19-12
Atlantic 14-25-21-25-15 Clarinda 25-15-25-11-10
Glenwood 25-25-25 Atlantic 16-12-20
Red Oak 3 Lewis Central 2
St. Albert 25-25-25 Creston 21-8-19
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Harlan 22-21-18
Corner Conference
Stanton 25-23-22-25-15 Griswold 18-25-25-19-10
Sidney 25-26-22-22-15 East Mills 22-24-25-25-10
Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Essex 22-13-6
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 25-25-25 Underwood 20-23-23
Missouri Valley 27-25-25 Audubon 25-17-15
Tri-Center 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-17-15
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 25-25-25 East Union 22-16-9
Southeast Warren at Wayne
Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 25-23-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 17-25-19-20
Woodbine 3 Glidden-Ralston 2
Ar-We-Va 25-25-21-25 West Harrison 22-20-25-17
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 24-25-26-27 Abraham Lincoln 26-14-24-25
Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 8-5-12
Sioux City North 3 LeMars 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Sioux City West 11-16-8
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 26-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 24-14-15
Non-Conference
Carroll 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 13-20-22
North Nodaway at Bedford
Chariton 16-25-25-25 Twin Cedars 25-18-14-20
Missouri/Nebraska
St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 East Atchison 22-20-17
North Platte 17-25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 25-20-14-23
Mound City 3 Union Star 2
South Holt 3 East Buchanan 1
Maryville 3 Excelsior Springs 0
Syracuse 25-25 Nebraska City 16-10
Syracuse 25-25 Plattsmouth 15-22
Plattsmouth 25-25 Nebraska City 15-16
Louisville 25-22-25 Conestoga 19-25-19
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Conestoga 15-7
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Louisville 15-21
Brownell-Talbot at Weeping Water
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Auburn 8-8-7
Arlington 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 20-19-19
MUDECAS Tournament (A Division)
Diller-Odell 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 17-16
BDS 25-25 Exeter-Milligan 15-16
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Sterling 10-23
Palmyra 24-25-25 Meridian 26-14-20
MUDECAS Tournament (B Division)
Freeman 23-25-25 Southern 25-17-22
Humboldt-TRS 27-28 Johnson County Central 25-26
Lewiston 25-25 Parkview Christian 13-12
Pawnee City 25-25 Tri County 19-20