KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Harlan 23-25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 25-15-18-21

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 7-11-23

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City North 3 Sioux City West 0

Bluegrass Conference

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

Other Area Iowa

Stanton 25-25-25 Clarinda 21-11-18

East Mills 23-25-25-25 Lenox 25-15-7-21

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 21-23-18

Nodaway Valley 25-25 Griswold 17-12

Griswold 20-25-15 AHSTW 25-16-9

Sidney 25-21-22-25-18 Johnson-Brock 18-25-25-21-16

Nodaway Valley 25-25 AHSTW 14-20

Ar-We-Va 25-18-25-20-15 Audubon 21-25-18-25-10

East Sac County 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 13-18-9

CAM 25-25-14-25 East Union 15-16-25-17

Colo-Nesco 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-13-12

Southeast Warren def. Moravia

Southeast Warren 21-21 Colfax-Mingo 10-10

Southeast Warren def. Ankeny Christian

Lamoni 25-26-22-28-15 Wayne 18-28-25-26-5

Skutt Catholic 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 10-14-13

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Sheldon 19-7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-21-15 Cherokee 21-16-10

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Spencer 6-11

MOC-Floyd Valley 25-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23-19

Colfax-Mingo 21-21 Ankeny Christian 12-17

Colfax-Mingo 25-20-15 Moravia 14-25-7

Cedar Bluffs 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 7-15-15

Area Missouri/Nebraska

East Atchison 25-25-25 South Holt 22-18-8

Rock Port 25-25-25 West Nodaway 12-12-7

Nodaway-Holt 25-25-25 Mound City 15-18-19

North Nodaway 22-25-25-25 Union Star 25-23-18-20

Maryville at East Buchanan

Beatrice 25-17-25-16-15 Plattsmouth 23-25-23-25-11

Waverly 23-25-25-29 Ashland-Greenwood 25-22-21-27

Palmyra 25-25-25 Louisville 17-21-12

Syracuse 25-25-25 Yutan 22-17-21

Auburn 25-25-25-21-15 Elmwood-Murdock 20-10-27-25-4

Mead 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 13-19-19

Freeman 25-27-25-20-16 Sterling 18-29-20-25-14

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

DeKalb 15 South Holt 3

Gross Catholic 10 Nebraska City 2

Plattsmouth at Weeping Water

Arlington 7 Ashland-Greenwood 4

