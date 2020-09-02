KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 23-25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 25-15-18-21
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 7-11-23
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 3 Sioux City West 0
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Other Area Iowa
Stanton 25-25-25 Clarinda 21-11-18
East Mills 23-25-25-25 Lenox 25-15-7-21
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 21-23-18
Nodaway Valley 25-25 Griswold 17-12
Griswold 20-25-15 AHSTW 25-16-9
Sidney 25-21-22-25-18 Johnson-Brock 18-25-25-21-16
Nodaway Valley 25-25 AHSTW 14-20
Ar-We-Va 25-18-25-20-15 Audubon 21-25-18-25-10
East Sac County 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 13-18-9
CAM 25-25-14-25 East Union 15-16-25-17
Colo-Nesco 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-13-12
Southeast Warren def. Moravia
Southeast Warren 21-21 Colfax-Mingo 10-10
Southeast Warren def. Ankeny Christian
Lamoni 25-26-22-28-15 Wayne 18-28-25-26-5
Skutt Catholic 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 10-14-13
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Sheldon 19-7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-21-15 Cherokee 21-16-10
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Spencer 6-11
MOC-Floyd Valley 25-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23-19
Colfax-Mingo 21-21 Ankeny Christian 12-17
Colfax-Mingo 25-20-15 Moravia 14-25-7
Cedar Bluffs 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 7-15-15
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-25 South Holt 22-18-8
Rock Port 25-25-25 West Nodaway 12-12-7
Nodaway-Holt 25-25-25 Mound City 15-18-19
North Nodaway 22-25-25-25 Union Star 25-23-18-20
Maryville at East Buchanan
Beatrice 25-17-25-16-15 Plattsmouth 23-25-23-25-11
Waverly 23-25-25-29 Ashland-Greenwood 25-22-21-27
Palmyra 25-25-25 Louisville 17-21-12
Syracuse 25-25-25 Yutan 22-17-21
Auburn 25-25-25-21-15 Elmwood-Murdock 20-10-27-25-4
Mead 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 13-19-19
Freeman 25-27-25-20-16 Sterling 18-29-20-25-14
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
DeKalb 15 South Holt 3
Gross Catholic 10 Nebraska City 2
Plattsmouth at Weeping Water
Arlington 7 Ashland-Greenwood 4