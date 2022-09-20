KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Sioux City East 310 Sioux City North 321 Sioux City West 373

GIRLS: East Atchison 187 Bishop LeBlond 276

GIRLS: Maryville 192 Savannah 214

South Harrison Tournament (Worth County) (G)

GIRLS: Beatrice 196 Nebraska City 199

GIRLS: Plattsmouth 175 Gretna 180 Duchesne Academy 182 (played 7 holes due to heat)

Fremont Invitational (Elmwood-Murdock) (G)

GIRLS: Arlington Invitational — 7. Ashland-Greenwood 509, Elmwood-Murdock & Palmyra NTS

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Stewartsville-Osborn at Platte Valley

Chillicothe 10 Maryville 0

North Platte 8 North Andrew 7 — 8 inn

King City 6 Worth County 5

Elkhorn North 11 Plattsmouth 1

Malcolm 17 Nebraska City 5

Omaha Mercy 12 Auburn 0

Falls City 9 Fairbury 2

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 11 Cass 10

Ashland-Greenwood 12 Raymond Central 1

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City Metro (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Savannah 8 Maryville 1

BOYS: Nebraska City def. Ralston

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 3 Shenandoah 2

Kuemper Catholic 3 Shenandoah 0

Kuemper Catholic 3 Atlantic 0

Red Oak 25-25-25 Harlan 21-19-15

St. Albert 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 9-8-9

Corner Conference 

Griswold 25-25-25 Essex 7-12-14

East Mills 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 6-20-17

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 17-14-10

Missouri Valley 25-25-25 AHSTW 23-7-8

Underwood 24-25-25-25 Audubon 26-21-19-21

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 25-27-25 Bedford 19-25-10

Southwest Valley 25-25-22-30 Lenox 20-8-25-28

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Woodbine 17-21-13

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va

CAM 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 5-11-18

Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 13-10-13

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 11-8-10

Abraham Lincoln 25-30-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-28-18

Sioux City West 25-25-25 LeMars 19-20-21

Sioux City North 25-25-16-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 18-21-25-15

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour, Mormon Trail at Diagonal

Lamoni 25-25 Twin Cedars 17-20

Lamoni 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 15-15

Twin Cedars 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 10-5

Murray 10-26-15 Melcher-Dallas 25-24-9

Moravia 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 6-10

Murray Moravia

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 20-17-16

Ankeny Christian 25-25 Collins-Maxwell 5-3

Ankeny Christian 25-25 Waterloo Christian 15-23

Ankeny Christian 25-25 Grand View Christian 22-19

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 3 Mound City 0

Rock Port 25-22-25-25 South Holt 20-25-23-20

Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 North Nodaway 7-20-15

Maryville 25-25-25 Plattsburg 11-15-9

Area Nebraska 

York 25-25 Plattsmouth 17-15

Malcolm 25-25 Plattsmouth 7-23

Wahoo 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 19-20-11

Falls City 23-25-25 Weeping Water 25-22-16

Freeman 25-25 Weeping Water 12-10

Freeman 26-25 Falls City 24-15

Humboldt-TRS at Auburn

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Cedar Bluffs 8-14-13

Louisville 25-20-25-25 Arlington 7-25-9-18

Diller-Odell 25-23-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 20-25-22

Lincoln Christian 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 18-20

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Pawnee City 21-11

Falls City Sacred Heart Southern

