KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Sioux City East 310 Sioux City North 321 Sioux City West 373
GIRLS: East Atchison 187 Bishop LeBlond 276
GIRLS: Maryville 192 Savannah 214
South Harrison Tournament (Worth County) (G)
GIRLS: Beatrice 196 Nebraska City 199
GIRLS: Plattsmouth 175 Gretna 180 Duchesne Academy 182 (played 7 holes due to heat)
Fremont Invitational (Elmwood-Murdock) (G)
GIRLS: Arlington Invitational — 7. Ashland-Greenwood 509, Elmwood-Murdock & Palmyra NTS
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Stewartsville-Osborn at Platte Valley
Chillicothe 10 Maryville 0
North Platte 8 North Andrew 7 — 8 inn
King City 6 Worth County 5
Elkhorn North 11 Plattsmouth 1
Malcolm 17 Nebraska City 5
Omaha Mercy 12 Auburn 0
Falls City 9 Fairbury 2
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 11 Cass 10
Ashland-Greenwood 12 Raymond Central 1
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City Metro (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Savannah 8 Maryville 1
BOYS: Nebraska City def. Ralston
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 3 Shenandoah 2
Kuemper Catholic 3 Shenandoah 0
Kuemper Catholic 3 Atlantic 0
Red Oak 25-25-25 Harlan 21-19-15
St. Albert 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 9-8-9
Corner Conference
Griswold 25-25-25 Essex 7-12-14
East Mills 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 6-20-17
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 17-14-10
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 AHSTW 23-7-8
Underwood 24-25-25-25 Audubon 26-21-19-21
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 25-27-25 Bedford 19-25-10
Southwest Valley 25-25-22-30 Lenox 20-8-25-28
Central Decatur at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Woodbine 17-21-13
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va
CAM 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 5-11-18
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 13-10-13
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 11-8-10
Abraham Lincoln 25-30-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-28-18
Sioux City West 25-25-25 LeMars 19-20-21
Sioux City North 25-25-16-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 18-21-25-15
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour, Mormon Trail at Diagonal
Lamoni 25-25 Twin Cedars 17-20
Lamoni 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 15-15
Twin Cedars 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 10-5
Murray 10-26-15 Melcher-Dallas 25-24-9
Moravia 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 6-10
Non-Conference
Clarinda 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 20-17-16
Ankeny Christian 25-25 Collins-Maxwell 5-3
Ankeny Christian 25-25 Waterloo Christian 15-23
Ankeny Christian 25-25 Grand View Christian 22-19
Area Missouri
East Atchison 3 Mound City 0
Rock Port 25-22-25-25 South Holt 20-25-23-20
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 North Nodaway 7-20-15
Maryville 25-25-25 Plattsburg 11-15-9
Area Nebraska
York 25-25 Plattsmouth 17-15
Malcolm 25-25 Plattsmouth 7-23
Wahoo 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 19-20-11
Falls City 23-25-25 Weeping Water 25-22-16
Freeman 25-25 Weeping Water 12-10
Freeman 26-25 Falls City 24-15
Humboldt-TRS at Auburn
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Cedar Bluffs 8-14-13
Louisville 25-20-25-25 Arlington 7-25-9-18
Diller-Odell 25-23-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 20-25-22
Lincoln Christian 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 18-20
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Pawnee City 21-11
