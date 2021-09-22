KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Maryville 218 East Atchison 220 Savannah 247
South Harrison Tournament (Worth County) (G)
Plattsmouth, Gretna at Duchesne Academy (G)
GIRLS: Arlington Tournament — 1. Ashland-Greenwood 453, 7. Elmwood-Murdock 518, 8. Palmyra 557
Fremont Tournament (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Northeast Nodaway 15 South Holt 0
Platte Valley at Stewartsville-Osborn
Pattonsburg 13 Stanberry 10
King City 9 Worth County 4
North Platte 4 North Andrew 1
Chillicothe 15 Maryville 0
Nebraska City 15 Duchesne Academy 3
Elkhorn North 17 Plattsmouth 4
Raymond Central 15 Ashland-Greenwood 6
Yutan-Mead 10 Weeping Water 2
Cass 13 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 5
Falls City 10 Fairbury 3
Omaha Mercy 3 Auburn 2
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Savannah 7 Maryville 2
BOYS: Ralston 5 Nebraska City 4
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 25-25-25 Shenandoah 22-19-23
Glenwood 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 8-9-21
Lewis Central 3 Harlan 0
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Creston 10-10-12
Corner Conference
Griswold 25-25-25 Essex 13-13-8
East Mills 25-17-25-25 Fremont-Mills 12-25-21-22
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 25-23-25-25 Audubon 18-25-6-12
Riverside 28-16-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 26-25-15-18
Missouri Valley 25-26-25 AHSTW 21-24-18
Treynor 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 14-13-18
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Bedford 16-19-19
Southwest Valley 25-25-17-25 Lenox 20-15-25-11
Southeast Warren 25-25-26 Central Decatur 17-12-24
Wayne at East Union
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 25-25-19-25 Woodbine 17-13-25-16
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-20-25-25 Ar-We-Va 13-25-20-14
CAM 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 16-13-7
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Abraham Lincoln 8-16-16
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 12-10-11
LeMars at Sioux City West
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 25-25 Twin Cedars 21-20
Twin Cedars 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 11-22
Lamoni 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 9-12
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 8-7-6
Murray 25-25 Moravia 16-18
Murray 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 13-10
Moravia Melcher-Dallas
Diagonal 7-25-15 Seymour 25-23-9
Mormon Trail 25-25 Diagonal 16-19
Mormon Trail Seymour
Non-Conference
Heartland Christian 25-25-25 Iowa School for the Deaf 3-21-8
Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-25 Union Star 14-12-23
Rock Port 19-26-25-25 South Holt 25-24-14-23
Mound City 25-25-x-23-16 North Nodaway 16-15-x-25-14
St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 17-18-8
Maryville 3 Plattsburg 0
Wahoo 25-27-25 Ashland-Greenwood 16-25-16
Arlington 25-19-25-25 Louisville 19-25-21-18
Syracuse 25-25 Conestoga 3-5
Syracuse 25-25 Malcolm 19-23
Malcolm 2 Conestoga 0
Falls City 25-25 Freeman 20-16
Falls City 25-25 Weeping Water 6-15
Freeman 2 Weeping Water 0
Auburn 25-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 22-21-18
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Cedar Bluffs 13-9-16
Diller-Odell 25-22-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 18-25-21
Lourdes Central Catholic 20-25-25 Lincoln Christian 25-19-23
Falls City Sacred Heart 225-25 Pawnee City 9-14
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Southern 17-18