GIRLS: Maryville 218 East Atchison 220 Savannah 247

South Harrison Tournament (Worth County) (G)

Plattsmouth, Gretna at Duchesne Academy (G)

GIRLS: Arlington Tournament — 1. Ashland-Greenwood 453, 7. Elmwood-Murdock 518, 8. Palmyra 557

Fremont Tournament (G)

Northeast Nodaway 15 South Holt 0

Platte Valley at Stewartsville-Osborn

Pattonsburg 13 Stanberry 10

King City 9 Worth County 4

North Platte 4 North Andrew 1

Chillicothe 15 Maryville 0

Nebraska City 15 Duchesne Academy 3

Elkhorn North 17 Plattsmouth 4

Raymond Central 15 Ashland-Greenwood 6

Yutan-Mead 10 Weeping Water 2

Cass 13 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 5

Falls City 10 Fairbury 3

Omaha Mercy 3 Auburn 2

GIRLS: Savannah 7 Maryville 2

BOYS: Ralston 5 Nebraska City 4

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 25-25-25 Shenandoah 22-19-23

Glenwood 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 8-9-21

Lewis Central 3 Harlan 0

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Creston 10-10-12

Corner Conference 

Griswold 25-25-25 Essex 13-13-8

East Mills 25-17-25-25 Fremont-Mills 12-25-21-22

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 25-23-25-25 Audubon 18-25-6-12

Riverside 28-16-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 26-25-15-18

Missouri Valley 25-26-25 AHSTW 21-24-18

Treynor 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 14-13-18

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Bedford 16-19-19

Southwest Valley 25-25-17-25 Lenox 20-15-25-11

Southeast Warren 25-25-26 Central Decatur 17-12-24

Wayne at East Union

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 25-25-19-25 Woodbine 17-13-25-16

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-20-25-25 Ar-We-Va 13-25-20-14

CAM 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 16-13-7

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Abraham Lincoln 8-16-16

Sioux City East 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 12-10-11

LeMars at Sioux City West

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 25-25 Twin Cedars 21-20

Twin Cedars 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 11-22

Lamoni 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 9-12

Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 8-7-6

Murray 25-25 Moravia 16-18

Murray 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 13-10

Moravia Melcher-Dallas

Diagonal 7-25-15 Seymour 25-23-9

Mormon Trail 25-25 Diagonal 16-19

Mormon Trail Seymour

Non-Conference 

Heartland Christian 25-25-25 Iowa School for the Deaf 3-21-8

Missouri/Nebraska 

East Atchison 25-25-25 Union Star 14-12-23

Rock Port 19-26-25-25 South Holt 25-24-14-23

Mound City 25-25-x-23-16 North Nodaway 16-15-x-25-14

St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 17-18-8

Maryville 3 Plattsburg 0

Wahoo 25-27-25 Ashland-Greenwood 16-25-16

Arlington 25-19-25-25 Louisville 19-25-21-18

Syracuse 25-25 Conestoga 3-5

Syracuse 25-25 Malcolm 19-23

Malcolm 2 Conestoga 0

Falls City 25-25 Freeman 20-16

Falls City 25-25 Weeping Water 6-15

Freeman 2 Weeping Water 0

Auburn 25-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 22-21-18

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Cedar Bluffs 13-9-16

Diller-Odell 25-22-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 18-25-21

Lourdes Central Catholic 20-25-25 Lincoln Christian 25-19-23

Falls City Sacred Heart 225-25 Pawnee City 9-14

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Southern 17-18

