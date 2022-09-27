KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Missouri River Conference Meet — 1. Bishop Heelan Catholic 317, 2. LeMars 320, 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 322, 4. Sioux City East 335, 5. Sioux City North 340, 6. Abraham Lincoln 428, 7. Thomas Jefferson 445, Sioux City West NTS
GIRLS: East Atchison 192 Rock Port 236
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
DeKalb at Platte Valley
Princeton 10 Worth County 0
Trenton 10 Stanberry 0
Savannah 14 North Andrew 0
Maryville 7 Bishop LeBlond 4
Malcolm 11 Plattsmouth 0
Nebraska City 14 Syracuse 1
Ashland-Greenwood 8 Cass 0
KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Sioux City Metro 55 Lewis Central 39
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Chillicothe 9 Maryville 0
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 25-21-25-25 Shenandoah 12-25-23-11
Clarinda 25-29-25 St. Albert 8-27-23
Kuemper Catholic 22-21-27-25-15 Glenwood 25-25-25-11-8
Harlan 23-22-25-25-15 Creston 25-25-20-17-7
Corner Conference Tournament
Consolation: Griswold 21-21 Essex 6-4
East Mills 25-25-25 Stanton 17-15-16
Sidney 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 15-11-16
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 25-25-25 Audubon 22-16-15
Missouri Valley 25-18-25-25 Riverside 21-25-17-22
Tri-Center 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 19-22-15
Underwood 25-25-25 AHSTW 21-21-18
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 25-25-24-19-16 Bedford 18-22-26-25-14
Lenox 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 14-23-13
Central Decatur 25-25-25 Wayne 20-6-23
East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10-22-14
Woodbine 25-25-21-25 West Harrison 19-12-25-19
Boyer Valley at CAM
Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 13-16-14
Sioux City East 25-25-x Sioux City North 20-23-x
LeMars 28-24-25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26-26-23-20
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 25-25 Moulton-Udell 23-12
Moravia 25-24-15 Lamoni 19-26-12
Moravia 25-25 Moulton-Udell 8-19
Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg
Ankeny Christian, Melcher-Dallas at Seymour
Murray 29-25 Twin Cedars 27-19
Diagonal 15-25-15 Murray 25-17-6
Diagonal 27-25-15 Twin Cedars 29-21-11
Area Missouri
Union Star at East Atchison
Rock Port 25-25-25 Mound City 23-13-18
South Holt 25-25-25 North Nodaway 2-11-19
Area Nebraska
Platteview 25-25-25 Nebraska City 21-13-14
Johnson County Central 25-25 Louisville 12-11
Johnson County Central 25-25 Weeping Water 6-7
Weeping Water 25-25 Louisville 21-21
Syracuse 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 14-12
Palmyra 25-18-25 Elmwood-Murdock 12-25-22
Palmyra 25-25-25 Syracuse 18-27-19
Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood
Falls City Sacred Heart 3 Freeman 1
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Johnson-Brock 16-22-23
Sterling 25-25-25 Dorchester 9-11-18