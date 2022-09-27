KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Missouri River Conference Meet — 1. Bishop Heelan Catholic 317, 2. LeMars 320, 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 322, 4. Sioux City East 335, 5. Sioux City North 340, 6. Abraham Lincoln 428, 7. Thomas Jefferson 445, Sioux City West NTS

GIRLS: East Atchison 192 Rock Port 236

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

DeKalb at Platte Valley

Princeton 10 Worth County 0

Trenton 10 Stanberry 0

Savannah 14 North Andrew 0

Maryville 7 Bishop LeBlond 4

Malcolm 11 Plattsmouth 0

Nebraska City 14 Syracuse 1

Ashland-Greenwood 8 Cass 0

KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Sioux City Metro 55 Lewis Central 39

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Chillicothe 9 Maryville 0

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak 25-21-25-25 Shenandoah 12-25-23-11

Clarinda 25-29-25 St. Albert 8-27-23

Kuemper Catholic 22-21-27-25-15 Glenwood 25-25-25-11-8

Harlan 23-22-25-25-15 Creston 25-25-20-17-7

Corner Conference Tournament 

Consolation: Griswold 21-21 Essex 6-4

East Mills 25-25-25 Stanton 17-15-16

Sidney 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 15-11-16

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 25-25-25 Audubon 22-16-15

Missouri Valley 25-18-25-25 Riverside 21-25-17-22

Tri-Center 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 19-22-15

Underwood 25-25-25 AHSTW 21-21-18

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 25-25-24-19-16 Bedford 18-22-26-25-14

Lenox 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 14-23-13

Central Decatur 25-25-25 Wayne 20-6-23

East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10-22-14

Woodbine 25-25-21-25 West Harrison 19-12-25-19

Boyer Valley at CAM

Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 13-16-14

Sioux City East 25-25-x Sioux City North 20-23-x

LeMars 28-24-25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26-26-23-20

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 25-25 Moulton-Udell 23-12

Moravia 25-24-15 Lamoni 19-26-12

Moravia 25-25 Moulton-Udell 8-19

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg

Ankeny Christian, Melcher-Dallas at Seymour

Murray 29-25 Twin Cedars 27-19

Diagonal 15-25-15 Murray 25-17-6

Diagonal 27-25-15 Twin Cedars 29-21-11

Area Missouri 

Union Star at East Atchison

Rock Port 25-25-25 Mound City 23-13-18

South Holt 25-25-25 North Nodaway 2-11-19

Area Nebraska 

Platteview 25-25-25 Nebraska City 21-13-14

Johnson County Central 25-25 Louisville 12-11

Johnson County Central 25-25 Weeping Water 6-7

Weeping Water 25-25 Louisville 21-21

Syracuse 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 14-12

Palmyra 25-18-25 Elmwood-Murdock 12-25-22

Palmyra 25-25-25 Syracuse 18-27-19

Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood

Falls City Sacred Heart 3 Freeman 1

Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Johnson-Brock 16-22-23

Sterling 25-25-25 Dorchester 9-11-18

