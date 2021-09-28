KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Missouri River Conference Meet at Whispering Creek Golf Course, Sioux City (B)

GIRLS: East Atchison 202 Rock Port 263

Maryville, Bishop LeBlond at Lafayette (G)

GIRLS: Elmwood-Murdock 206 Palmyra 214

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Platte Valley 12 DeKalb 3

Stewartsville 18 South Holt 10

Maysville 20 Stanberry 4

Savannah 6 North Andrew 5

Princeton 10 Worth County 4

Maryville 14 Bishop LeBlond 4

Malcolm 8 Plattsmouth 0

Nebraska City 14 Syracuse 1

Ashland-Greenwood 14 Cass 4

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: Maryville 5 Chillicothe 4

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Shenandoah 12-21-17

Red Oak 25-25-25 Harlan 17-9-17

Lewis Central 25-25-25 Creston 13-11-13

Lewis Central 25-25-19-25 Atlantic 12-13-25-12

Atlantic 25-25-25 Creston 17-14-8

Corner Conference Tournament Semifinals at Sidney

Stanton 25-25-25 Griswold 16-8-18

Sidney 25-25-25 East Mills 18-15-19

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 26-9-23-25-15 AHSTW 24-25-25-19-12

Tri-Center 25-15-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 17-25-16-21

Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Riverside 13-14-20

Treynor 25-25-25 Audubon 7-9-10

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 25-25-25-25 Lenox 22-27-21-18

East Union 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 22-19-22

Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Bedford 16-13-23

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston

CAM 24-29-28-25 Boyer Valley 26-27-26-19

Woodbine 25-25-25 West Harrison 7-13-18 

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West 3 Thomas Jefferson 0 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 LeMars 12-7-3

Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sioux City North 22-20-19

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 10-16-14

Diagonal 25-25 Twin Cedars 21-15 

Diagonal 25-25 Murray 23-16

Murray 22-25-15 Twin Cedars 25-17-10 

Lamoni 25-25-25 Moravia 6-16-7

Ankeny Christian 25-25 Seymour 12-5 

Ankeny Christian 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 2-6

Seymour 28-25-15 Melcher-Dallas 30-18-5

Missouri/Nebraska 

East Atchison 25-21-26-25 Rock Port 18-25-26-17

Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Union Star 12-21-20 

South Holt 3 North Nodaway 0

Platteview 25-25-25 Nebraska City 20-14-15

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-23-25 Plattsmouth 20-17-25-8

Palmyra 15-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 25-20-19

Elmwood-Murdock 25-11-25 Syracuse 19-25-22

Syracuse 25-25 Palmyra 21-17 

Johnson County Central 25-25 Weeping Water 14-19 

Johnson County Central 25-25 Louisville 22-13 

Louisville def. Weeping Water

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-26-25 at Freeman 14-24-15

Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Conestoga 23-22-18 

Johnson-Brock 25-21-25-14-15 Diller-Odell 22-25-16-26-12

Sterling 25-25-25 Dorchester 10-22-20

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.