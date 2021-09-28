KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: East Atchison 202 Rock Port 263
GIRLS: Maryville, Bishop LeBlond at Lafayette
GIRLS: Palmyra vs. Elmwood-Murdock
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Maryville 5 Chillicothe 4
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley at DeKalb
Stewartsville 18 South Holt 10
Maysville 20 Stanberry 4
Savannah 6 North Andrew 5
Princeton 10 Worth County 4
Maryville 14 Bishop LeBlond 4
Malcolm 8 Plattsmouth 0
Nebraska City 14 Syracuse 1
Ashland-Greenwood 14 Cass 4
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (9/28)
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Shenandoah 12-21-17
Red Oak 25-25-25 Harlan 17-9-17
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Creston 13-11-13
Lewis Central 25-25-19-25 Atlantic 12-13-25-12
Atlantic 25-25-25 Creston 17-14-8
Corner Conference Tournament Semifinals at Sidney
Stanton 25-25-25 Griswold 16-8-18
Sidney 25-25-25 East Mills 18-15-19
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 26-9-23-25-15 AHSTW 24-25-25-19-12
Tri-Center 25-15-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 17-25-16-21
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Riverside 13-14-20
Treynor 25-25-25 Audubon 7-9-10
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 25-25-25-25 Lenox 22-27-21-18
East Union 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 22-19-22
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Bedford 16-13-23
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston
CAM 24-29-28-25 Boyer Valley 26-27-26-19
Woodbine 25-25-25 West Harrison 7-13-18
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West 3 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 LeMars 12-7-3
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sioux City North 22-20-19
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 10-16-14
Diagonal 25-25 Twin Cedars 21-15
Diagonal 25-25 Murray 23-16
Murray 22-25-15 Twin Cedars 25-17-10
Lamoni 25-25-25 Moravia 6-16-7
Ankeny Christian 25-25 Seymour 12-5
Ankeny Christian 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 2-6
Seymour 28-25-15 Melcher-Dallas 30-18-5
Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-21-26-25 Rock Port 18-25-26-17
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Union Star 12-21-20
South Holt 3 North Nodaway 0
Platteview 25-25-25 Nebraska City 20-14-15
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-23-25 Plattsmouth 20-17-25-8
Palmyra 15-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 25-20-19
Elmwood-Murdock 25-11-25 Syracuse 19-25-22
Syracuse 25-25 Palmyra 21-17
Johnson County Central 25-25 Weeping Water 14-19
Johnson County Central 25-25 Louisville 22-13
Louisville def. Weeping Water
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-26-25 at Freeman 14-24-15
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Conestoga 23-22-18
Johnson-Brock 25-21-25-14-15 Diller-Odell 22-25-16-26-12
Sterling 25-25-25 Dorchester 10-22-20