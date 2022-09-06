KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: LeMars Invitational — 1. Bishop Heelan Catholic 304, 2. LeMars 312, 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 329, 4. Sioux City East 331, 5. Sioux City North 334, 6. Sioux City West 441, 7. Thomas Jefferson 451, 8. Abraham Lincoln 467

GIRLS: Gallatin 208 Albany 251 Worth County 255 Rock Port NTS North Harrison NTS

GIRLS: Stanberry at South Harrison Quad (MISSING)

GOLF: Maryville 203 Mid-Buchanan 275

GIRLS: Nebraska City 184 Waverly 189 Norris 189

GIRLS: East Central Nebraska Conference Meet — 1. Auburn 443, 2. Elmwood-Murdock 484, 3. Cedar Bluffs/Mead 519

GIRLS: Lincoln Christian 201 Ashland-Greenwood 236 Syracuse NTS

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Kearney 5 Maryville 1 (at Excelsior Springs Tournament)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Northeast Nodaway 8 Platte Valley 6

Worth County 16 Stanberry 11

North Andrew 12 Albany 0

Cameron 7 Maryville 4

Nebraska City 13 Platteview 3

Mid-Buchanan 7 Falls City 2

Fairbury 18 Auburn 8

Ashland-Greenwood 9 Syracuse 0

Douglas County West 20 Syracuse 4

Ashland-Greenwood 10 Douglas County West 0

KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Lewis Central 119 Abraham Lincoln 50

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Savannah 9 Maryville 0

BOYS: Nebraska City 9 Roncalli Catholic 0

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 25-20-25-25 Shenandoah 18-25-22-15

Clarinda 23-25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 25-17-16-18

Kuemper Catholic 25-28-25 Clarinda 13-26-17

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 14-12-14

Lewis Central 25-25-25 Atlantic 21-11-14

Lewis Central 25-25-25 Creston 16-11-7

Atlantic Creston

Corner Conference 

Sidney 25-25-25 Essex 7-13-10

East Mills 25-25-25 Hamburg 5-7-6

East Mills 25-26-25-25 Griswold 18-28-21-10

Griswold Hamburg

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 10-14-13

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 25-14-18-25-15 Bedford 23-25-25-12-10

Mount Ayr 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 21-20-22

Central Decatur at East Union

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 25-28-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16-26-22

Bishop Heelan Catholic 17-25-25-25 Sioux City West 25-12-7-15

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 19-25-25-25 Diagonal 25-10-12-17

Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail

Seymour 28-26-17-25 Twin Cedars 26-24-25-18 

Moravia 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 13-19-22

Murray 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 23-18-20

Non-Conference 

Underwood 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 20-17-15

East Sac County 25-25 IKM-Manning 19-18

IKM-Manning 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 17-14

Audubon 25-25 Glidden-Ralston 18-16

Audubon 25-25 Madrid 19-19

Baxter 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-22-20

Glidden-Ralston Madrid

East Sac County 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 14-10

Sioux City East 3 South Sioux City 0

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 17-18-14

Rock Port 25-25-25 Union Star 11-4-4

South Holt 3 Mound City 0

Maryville 25-25-25 Penney 16-13-10

Area Nebraska 

Douglas County West 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 9-9-16

Mead 22-25-25 Conestoga 25-15-20

Palmrya 25-25 Conestoga 8-17

Palmyra 25-25 Mead 12-19

Johnson County Central 25-17-25 Wilber-Clatonia 19-25-13

Freeman 25-25 Johnson County Central 17-23

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Falls City 18-25-18-19

Raymond Central 25-25-25 Louisville 17-23-22

Bishop Neumann 25-25-25 Syracuse 22-13-16

Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Logan View x-23-23

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 22-19-22

Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Pawnee City 17-17-15

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.