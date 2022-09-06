KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: LeMars Invitational — 1. Bishop Heelan Catholic 304, 2. LeMars 312, 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 329, 4. Sioux City East 331, 5. Sioux City North 334, 6. Sioux City West 441, 7. Thomas Jefferson 451, 8. Abraham Lincoln 467
GIRLS: Gallatin 208 Albany 251 Worth County 255 Rock Port NTS North Harrison NTS
GIRLS: Stanberry at South Harrison Quad (MISSING)
GOLF: Maryville 203 Mid-Buchanan 275
GIRLS: Nebraska City 184 Waverly 189 Norris 189
GIRLS: East Central Nebraska Conference Meet — 1. Auburn 443, 2. Elmwood-Murdock 484, 3. Cedar Bluffs/Mead 519
GIRLS: Lincoln Christian 201 Ashland-Greenwood 236 Syracuse NTS
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Kearney 5 Maryville 1 (at Excelsior Springs Tournament)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Northeast Nodaway 8 Platte Valley 6
Worth County 16 Stanberry 11
North Andrew 12 Albany 0
Cameron 7 Maryville 4
Nebraska City 13 Platteview 3
Mid-Buchanan 7 Falls City 2
Fairbury 18 Auburn 8
Ashland-Greenwood 9 Syracuse 0
Douglas County West 20 Syracuse 4
Ashland-Greenwood 10 Douglas County West 0
KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Lewis Central 119 Abraham Lincoln 50
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Savannah 9 Maryville 0
BOYS: Nebraska City 9 Roncalli Catholic 0
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 25-20-25-25 Shenandoah 18-25-22-15
Clarinda 23-25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 25-17-16-18
Kuemper Catholic 25-28-25 Clarinda 13-26-17
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 14-12-14
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Atlantic 21-11-14
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Creston 16-11-7
Atlantic Creston
Corner Conference
Sidney 25-25-25 Essex 7-13-10
East Mills 25-25-25 Hamburg 5-7-6
East Mills 25-26-25-25 Griswold 18-28-21-10
Griswold Hamburg
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 10-14-13
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 25-14-18-25-15 Bedford 23-25-25-12-10
Mount Ayr 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 21-20-22
Central Decatur at East Union
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 25-28-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16-26-22
Bishop Heelan Catholic 17-25-25-25 Sioux City West 25-12-7-15
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 19-25-25-25 Diagonal 25-10-12-17
Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail
Seymour 28-26-17-25 Twin Cedars 26-24-25-18
Moravia 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 13-19-22
Murray 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 23-18-20
Non-Conference
Underwood 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 20-17-15
East Sac County 25-25 IKM-Manning 19-18
IKM-Manning 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 17-14
Audubon 25-25 Glidden-Ralston 18-16
Audubon 25-25 Madrid 19-19
Baxter 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-22-20
Glidden-Ralston Madrid
East Sac County 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 14-10
Sioux City East 3 South Sioux City 0
Area Missouri
East Atchison 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 17-18-14
Rock Port 25-25-25 Union Star 11-4-4
South Holt 3 Mound City 0
Maryville 25-25-25 Penney 16-13-10
Area Nebraska
Douglas County West 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 9-9-16
Mead 22-25-25 Conestoga 25-15-20
Palmrya 25-25 Conestoga 8-17
Palmyra 25-25 Mead 12-19
Johnson County Central 25-17-25 Wilber-Clatonia 19-25-13
Freeman 25-25 Johnson County Central 17-23
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Falls City 18-25-18-19
Raymond Central 25-25-25 Louisville 17-23-22
Bishop Neumann 25-25-25 Syracuse 22-13-16
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Logan View x-23-23
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 22-19-22
Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Pawnee City 17-17-15