BOYS: LeMars Invitational — 1. Bishop Heelan Catholic 314, 2. Sioux City East 315, 3. LeMars 327, 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 337, 5. Sioux City North 369, 6. Sioux City West 430, 7. Abraham Lincoln & Thomas Jefferson 501

GIRLS: Gallatin 228 Worth County 270 Albany NTS Rock Port NTS

GIRLS: Waverly 196 Nebraska City 205 Norris 209

GIRLS: ECNC Tournament — 1. Auburn 426, Elmwood-Murdock 529, Palmyra 545

GIRLS: Ashland-Greenwood 223 Lincoln Christian 238 Syracuse 280

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

BOYS: Smithville 4 Maryville 2

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

North Platte 8 South Holt 1

Platte Valley 16 Northeast Nodaway 4

North Andrew 11 Albany 7

Worth County 9 Stanberry 8

Cameron 9 Maryville 6

Plattsmouth 16 Omaha Benson 1

Nebraska City 16 Platteview 4

Malcolm 10 Cass 0

Falls City 7 Weeping Water 5

Auburn 15 Fairbury 6

Ashland-Greenwood 15 Syracuse 0

Ashland-Greenwood 7 Douglas County West 1

Douglas County West 9 Syracuse 0

KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Lewis Central 106 Abraham Lincoln 63

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Savannah 8 Maryville 1

BOYS: Nebraska City 8 Roncalli Catholic 1

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 25-25-25 Shenandoah 12-19-10

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Clarinda 16-11-15

Clarinda 25-25-24-25 Denison-Schleswig 18-10-26-14

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 9-13-21

Glenwood 26-25-25 Red Oak 24-18-13

St. Albert 25-25-25 Lewis Central 18-17-21

Corner Conference 

East Mills 25-25-25 Griswold 12-23-17

Sidney 25-25-25 Essex 9-6-11

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 18-12-11

Bedford 25-25-19-27 Lenox 18-19-25-25

East Union at Central Decatur 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 9-14-13

Boyer Valley 25-25 Ar-We-Va 10-22

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 Sioux City West 13-15-17

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Sioux City North 15-15-17

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian Academy

Lamoni 25-25-25 Diagonal 12-9-15

Murray 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 10-11-15

Moravia at Melcher-Dallas

Seymour at Twin Cedars 

Non-Conference 

Underwood 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 17-17-14

Logan-Magnolia 21-21 MVAOCOU 10-17

Logan-Magnolia 21-21 River Valley 17-11

Audubon 25-25-25 ACGC 17-18-21

Baxter at Martensdale-St. Marys

Sioux City East 25-25-25 South Sioux City 10-5-15

Missouri/Nebraska

East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 12-8-9

Rock Port 25-19-25-25 Mound City 18-25-16-17

South Holt 25-25-27-25 Nodaway Valley 13-17-29-19

Maryville 25-25-25 Penney 15-13-9

Freeman 23-25-25 Johnson County Central 25-20-18

Johnson County Central 26-25 Wilber-Clatonia 24-20

Palmyra 25-25 Conestoga 13-9

Mead 25-25 Palmyra 18-18

Mead 25-25 Conestoga 12-9

Yutan 25-25-25 Weeping Water 9-6-9

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Falls City 21-19-20

Raymond Central 25-25-25 Louisville 14-14-10

Ashland-Greenwood 3 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 2

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 17-23-20

Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Pawnee City 10-16-16

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Diller-Odell 21-17-21

