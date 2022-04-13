KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Beatrice 13 Nebraska City 7 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Omaha South 2 Lewis Central 1

Maryville 8 Bishop LeBlond 1

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Maryville 5 St. Pius X 4

