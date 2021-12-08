KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1810 Abraham Lincoln 1725 

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2552 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2139

