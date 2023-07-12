KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 3A Substate Finals 

Harlan 9 Lewis Central 6

Spencer 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 — 8 inn

North Polk 7 Gilbert 1

Western Dubuque 4 Mount Vernon 3

Wahlert Catholic 7 Central DeWitt 4

Marion 4 Xavier 2

Ballard 9 Knoxville 2

Carlisle 5 Boone 1

Iowa Class 4A Substate Finals 

Ames 5 Ankeny Centennial 1

Iowa City Liberty 6 Prairie 2

Johnston 12 WDM Valley 4

Cedar Falls 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Southeast Polk 16 Urbandale 1

Iowa City High 5 Pleasant Valley 1

Dowling Catholic 8 Ankeny 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 8 Waukee Northwest 5

