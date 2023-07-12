KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 3A Substate Finals
Harlan 9 Lewis Central 6
Spencer 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 — 8 inn
North Polk 7 Gilbert 1
Western Dubuque 4 Mount Vernon 3
Wahlert Catholic 7 Central DeWitt 4
Marion 4 Xavier 2
Ballard 9 Knoxville 2
Carlisle 5 Boone 1
Iowa Class 4A Substate Finals
Ames 5 Ankeny Centennial 1
Iowa City Liberty 6 Prairie 2
Johnston 12 WDM Valley 4
Cedar Falls 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
Southeast Polk 16 Urbandale 1
Iowa City High 5 Pleasant Valley 1
Dowling Catholic 8 Ankeny 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 8 Waukee Northwest 5