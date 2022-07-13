KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Class 3A Substate Finals 

Lewis Central 10 Glenwood 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Spencer 3

Winterset 19 Webster City 5

Western Dubuque 5 Clear Creek Amana 1

West Delaware 3 Central DeWitt 0

Davenport Assumption 11 Marion 1

Independence 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4

Pella 2 Grinnell 0

Class 4A Substate Finals 

Waukee 9 Southeast Polk 4

Johnston 3 Ankeny Centennial 2

Dowling Catholic 9 Linn-Mar 2

Cedar Rapids Prairie 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1

Iowa City Liberty 5 Pleasant Valley 4

Iowa City High 8 Bettendorf 0

Indianola 8 Urbandale 6

Waukee Northwest 1 WDM Valley 0

