KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 3A Substate Finals
Lewis Central 10 Glenwood 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Spencer 3
Winterset 19 Webster City 5
Western Dubuque 5 Clear Creek Amana 1
West Delaware 3 Central DeWitt 0
Davenport Assumption 11 Marion 1
Independence 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4
Pella 2 Grinnell 0
Class 4A Substate Finals
Waukee 9 Southeast Polk 4
Johnston 3 Ankeny Centennial 2
Dowling Catholic 9 Linn-Mar 2
Cedar Rapids Prairie 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1
Iowa City Liberty 5 Pleasant Valley 4
Iowa City High 8 Bettendorf 0
Indianola 8 Urbandale 6
Waukee Northwest 1 WDM Valley 0