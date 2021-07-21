STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 1A State Semifinals
Newell-Fonda 7 Southeast Warren 3
Lisbon 4 Wayne 3
Class 2A State Semifinals
Earlham 9 Wilton 6
North Linn 8 Central Springs 5
Class 3A State Tournament
Consolation: West Liberty 7 Estherville-Lincoln Central 4
Semifinal: Davenport Assumption 12 Atlantic 0
Semifinal: Mount Vernon 6 Williamsburg 2
Class 4A State Tournament
Consolation: Carlisle 4 Oskaloosa 0
Consolation: Clear Creek-Amana 7 North Polk 6
Semifinal: Boone 4 Winterset 2
Semifinal: Western Dubuque 8 ADM 1
Class 5A State Tournament
Consolation: Iowa City High 2 Southeast Polk 0
Consolation: Bettendorf 11 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2
Semifinal: Ankeny Centennial 8 Pleasant Valley 1
Semifinal: Fort Dodge 8 Waukee 3
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 3A Substate Finals
MOC-Floyd Valley 1 Storm Lake 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 9 Webster City 3
Wahlert Catholic 5 Independence 1
Central DeWitt 6 Assumption 1
Cedar Rapids Xavier 6 Solon 3
Marion 14 Benton 1
ADM 8 Boone 4
Winterset 4 Gilbert 2 -- 8 inn
Class 4A Substate Finals
Ankeny 3 WDM Valley 1
Dowling Catholic 6 Mason City 2
Cedar Rapids Prairie 4 Cedar Falls 2
Pleasant Valley 4 Linn-Mar 0
Dubuque Hempstead 2 North Scott 1
Ottumwa 2 Iowa City High 1
Johnston 4 Indianola 0
Waukee 13 Norwalk 0