STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD 

Class 1A State Semifinals 

Newell-Fonda 7 Southeast Warren 3

Lisbon 4 Wayne 3

Class 2A State Semifinals 

Earlham 9 Wilton 6

North Linn 8 Central Springs 5

Class 3A State Tournament 

Consolation: West Liberty 7 Estherville-Lincoln Central 4

Semifinal: Davenport Assumption 12 Atlantic 0

Semifinal: Mount Vernon 6 Williamsburg 2

Class 4A State Tournament 

Consolation: Carlisle 4 Oskaloosa 0

Consolation: Clear Creek-Amana 7 North Polk 6

Semifinal: Boone 4 Winterset 2

Semifinal: Western Dubuque 8 ADM 1

Class 5A State Tournament 

Consolation: Iowa City High 2 Southeast Polk 0

Consolation: Bettendorf 11 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2

Semifinal: Ankeny Centennial 8 Pleasant Valley 1

Semifinal: Fort Dodge 8 Waukee 3

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail

Class 3A Substate Finals 

MOC-Floyd Valley 1 Storm Lake 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 9 Webster City 3

Wahlert Catholic 5 Independence 1

Central DeWitt 6 Assumption 1

Cedar Rapids Xavier 6 Solon 3

Marion 14 Benton 1

ADM 8 Boone 4

Winterset 4 Gilbert 2 -- 8 inn

Class 4A Substate Finals 

Ankeny 3 WDM Valley 1

Dowling Catholic 6 Mason City 2

Cedar Rapids Prairie 4 Cedar Falls 2

Pleasant Valley 4 Linn-Mar 0

Dubuque Hempstead 2 North Scott 1

Ottumwa 2 Iowa City High 1

Johnston 4 Indianola 0

Waukee 13 Norwalk 0

