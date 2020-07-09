KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 7 St. Albert 4
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 20 Riverside 8
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 7 Southeast Warren 4
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 12 Mormon Trail 2
Twin Cedars 12 Orient-Macksburg 0
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 7 Griswold 2
East Union 4 Stanton 1
Underwood 7 Fremont-Mills 2
Southwest Valley 8 Sidney 6
CAM 6 Audubon 5
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 IKM-Manning 3
Woodbine 10 Missouri Valley 2
AHSTW 4 Nodaway Valley 3
Centerville 8 Central Decatur 2
Centerville 9 Central Decatur 7
Murray 9 Chariton 3
Cardinal 8 Moravia 3
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 2 Clarinda 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 8 Lenox 4
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 15 Mormon Trail 0
Twin Cedars 9 Orient-Macksburg 0
Non-Conference
East Mills 8 Red Oak 7
Lewis Central 17 Sioux City North 0
Lewis Central 10 Sioux City North 0
Tri-Center 10 Atlantic 7
Carroll 24 Kuemper Catholic 10
AHSTW 15 Griswold 0
Stanton 22 East Union 2
CAM 13 Audubon 2
West Harrison 12 Missouri Valley 0
Lawton-Bronson 17 IKM-Manning 2
Des Moines Christian 12 Treynor 2
Central Decatur 12 Albia 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Mormon Trail 0 (Forfeiture)
ACGC 17 Glidden-Ralston 5
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Newell-Fonda 4
Ankeny Christian Academy 4 Pleasantville 0