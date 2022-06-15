KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Stanton 19 Essex 0
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 3 AHSTW 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va (MISSING)
Whiting at West Harrison (MISSING)
CAM 17 Woodbine 0
Glidden-Ralston 21 Boyer Valley 10
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 22 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
Clarinda 10 Southwest Valley 0
Atlantic 11 Missouri Valley 9
St. Albert 11 Fremont-Mills 4
West Monona at Logan-Magnolia (MISSING)
Lenox 12 Clarke 5
Nodaway Valley 12 West Central Valley 11
Des Moines Christian 10 Central Decatur 8
Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 Ogden 0
Chariton at Moravia (MISSING)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Essex 5 Stanton 4
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 6 Tri-Center 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 7 Glidden-Ralston 1
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va (MISSING)
Game 1: Whiting 13 West Harrison 8
Game 2: West Harrison 14 Whiting 12
Woodbine 3 CAM 1
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 10 Seymour 0
Lamoni 12 Moulton-Udell 2
Non-Conference
Sidney 3 Shenandoah 2
Southwest Valley 7 Clarinda 6
Glenwood 8 Underwood 3
St. Albert 8 Fremont-Mills 2
Logan-Magnolia 3 West Monona 1 – 8 Innings
West Central Valley 7 Nodaway Valley 5
Game 1: Mount Ayr 10 Earlham 7
Game 2: Mount Ayr 9 Earlham 6
Clarke 7 Central Decatur 0
Wayne at Chariton (MISSING)
Davis County 11 Moravia 1
Orient-Macksburg Tournament
East Union 7 Melcher-Dallas 1
Murray 14 Lenox 5
Orient-Macksburg 11 Mormon Trail 5