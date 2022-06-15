KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Corner Conference 

Stanton 19 Essex 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 3 AHSTW 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va (MISSING)

Whiting at West Harrison (MISSING)

CAM 17 Woodbine 0

Glidden-Ralston 21 Boyer Valley 10

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 22 Moulton-Udell 0

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 10 Southwest Valley 0

Atlantic 11 Missouri Valley 9

St. Albert 11 Fremont-Mills 4

West Monona at Logan-Magnolia (MISSING)

Lenox 12 Clarke 5

Nodaway Valley 12 West Central Valley 11

Des Moines Christian 10 Central Decatur 8

Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 Ogden 0

Chariton at Moravia (MISSING)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Corner Conference 

Essex 5 Stanton 4

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 6 Tri-Center 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 7 Glidden-Ralston 1

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va (MISSING)

Game 1: Whiting 13 West Harrison 8

Game 2: West Harrison 14 Whiting 12

Woodbine 3 CAM 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 10 Seymour 0

Lamoni 12 Moulton-Udell 2

Non-Conference 

Sidney 3 Shenandoah 2

Southwest Valley 7 Clarinda 6

Glenwood 8 Underwood 3

St. Albert 8 Fremont-Mills 2

Logan-Magnolia 3 West Monona 1 – 8 Innings

West Central Valley 7 Nodaway Valley 5

Game 1: Mount Ayr 10 Earlham 7

Game 2: Mount Ayr 9 Earlham 6

Clarke 7 Central Decatur 0

Wayne at Chariton (MISSING)

Davis County 11 Moravia 1

Orient-Macksburg Tournament 

East Union 7 Melcher-Dallas 1

Murray 14 Lenox 5

Orient-Macksburg 11 Mormon Trail 5

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.