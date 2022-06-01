KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 19 Shenandoah 3

Clarinda 4 Red Oak 0

Lewis Central 11 Harlan 6

Denison-Schleswig 3 Atlantic 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 11 Boyer Valley 1

Glidden-Ralston 5 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3

West Harrison 16 Whiting 1

Woodbine 3 Ar-We-Va 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars (MISSING)

Non-Conference 

Underwood 12 Kuemper Catholic 1

St. Albert 17 Logan-Magnolia 4

Creston at Interstate 35 (MISSING)

AHSTW 10 East Mills 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 IKM-Manning 0

Audubon 3 West Central Valley 0

Des Moines Christian 16 Treynor 3

Murray 13 Lenox 2

Knoxville at Mount Ayr (MISSING)

Southeast Warren 15 Earlham 4

Ankeny Christian Academy 10 Central Decatur 0 

Madrid at Martensdale-St. Marys (MISSING)

Moravia at Centerville (MISSING)

Missouri Class 3 State Semifinals 

Springfield Catholic 11 Valley Park 0

Father Tolton Regional Catholic 6 Lawson 3

Missouri Class 4 State Semifinals 

Logan-Rogersville 11 Kennett 1

Southern Boone 6 Marshall 5

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah 8 Glenwood 5

Clarinda 11 Red Oak 10

Harlan 7 Lewis Central 6

Atlantic 9 Denison-Schleswig 3

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 15 Tri-Center 1

Treynor 12 Riverside 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 4 CAM 2

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimbalton 10 Glidden-Ralston 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 13 Whiting 3

Woodbine 16 Ar-We-Va 4

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 6 Orient-Macksburg 0

Twin Cedars 14 Moulton-Udell 0

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 6 Ogden 4

Underwood 12 East Mills 2

AHSTW 11 Thomas Jefferson 8

Murray 15 Lenox 0

West Central Valley 14 Southwest Valley 1

Southeast Warren 16 Earlham 4

Interstate 35 10 Central Decatur 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Des Moines Christian 3

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 11 Moravia 0

IOWA BOYS STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

Western Christian 1 Notre Dame, Burlington 0

West Liberty 3 Nevada 2 — 2 OT

Davenport Assumption 2 North Fayette Valley 1

Beckman Catholic 2 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1

Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Pella 2 Spencer 1

Gilbert 1 Marion 0

Lewis Central 2 Humboldt 0

Newton 2 Bondurant-Farrar 1

Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

Waukee Northwest 2 Ankeny 1

Ankeny Centennial 3 Urbandale 2

Pleasant Valley 2 Iowa City West 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 1 Johnston 0 (5-4, PK)

STATE GIRLS TENNIS TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 1A State Tournament

Semifinals: Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Davenport Assumption 1

Semifinals: Columbus Catholic 5 Spirit Lake 1

Championship: Columbus Catholic 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4

Consolation: Davenport Assumption 5 Spirit Lake 2

Class 2A State Tournament

Semifinal: Dowling Catholic 5 Cedar Rapids Washington 0

Semifinal: West Des Moines Valley 5 Cedar Falls 3

Championship: Dowling Catholic 5 West Moines Valley 0

Consolation: Cedar Rapids Washington 5 Cedar Falls 1

