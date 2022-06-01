KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 19 Shenandoah 3
Clarinda 4 Red Oak 0
Lewis Central 11 Harlan 6
Denison-Schleswig 3 Atlantic 2
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 11 Boyer Valley 1
Glidden-Ralston 5 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3
West Harrison 16 Whiting 1
Woodbine 3 Ar-We-Va 1
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars (MISSING)
Non-Conference
Underwood 12 Kuemper Catholic 1
St. Albert 17 Logan-Magnolia 4
Creston at Interstate 35 (MISSING)
AHSTW 10 East Mills 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 IKM-Manning 0
Audubon 3 West Central Valley 0
Des Moines Christian 16 Treynor 3
Murray 13 Lenox 2
Knoxville at Mount Ayr (MISSING)
Southeast Warren 15 Earlham 4
Ankeny Christian Academy 10 Central Decatur 0
Madrid at Martensdale-St. Marys (MISSING)
Moravia at Centerville (MISSING)
Missouri Class 3 State Semifinals
Springfield Catholic 11 Valley Park 0
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 6 Lawson 3
Missouri Class 4 State Semifinals
Logan-Rogersville 11 Kennett 1
Southern Boone 6 Marshall 5
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 8 Glenwood 5
Clarinda 11 Red Oak 10
Harlan 7 Lewis Central 6
Atlantic 9 Denison-Schleswig 3
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 15 Tri-Center 1
Treynor 12 Riverside 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 4 CAM 2
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimbalton 10 Glidden-Ralston 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 13 Whiting 3
Woodbine 16 Ar-We-Va 4
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 6 Orient-Macksburg 0
Twin Cedars 14 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 6 Ogden 4
Underwood 12 East Mills 2
AHSTW 11 Thomas Jefferson 8
Murray 15 Lenox 0
West Central Valley 14 Southwest Valley 1
Southeast Warren 16 Earlham 4
Interstate 35 10 Central Decatur 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Des Moines Christian 3
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 11 Moravia 0
IOWA BOYS STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Western Christian 1 Notre Dame, Burlington 0
West Liberty 3 Nevada 2 — 2 OT
Davenport Assumption 2 North Fayette Valley 1
Beckman Catholic 2 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Pella 2 Spencer 1
Gilbert 1 Marion 0
Lewis Central 2 Humboldt 0
Newton 2 Bondurant-Farrar 1
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Waukee Northwest 2 Ankeny 1
Ankeny Centennial 3 Urbandale 2
Pleasant Valley 2 Iowa City West 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 1 Johnston 0 (5-4, PK)
STATE GIRLS TENNIS TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 1A State Tournament
Semifinals: Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Davenport Assumption 1
Semifinals: Columbus Catholic 5 Spirit Lake 1
Championship: Columbus Catholic 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4
Consolation: Davenport Assumption 5 Spirit Lake 2
Class 2A State Tournament
Semifinal: Dowling Catholic 5 Cedar Rapids Washington 0
Semifinal: West Des Moines Valley 5 Cedar Falls 3
Championship: Dowling Catholic 5 West Moines Valley 0
Consolation: Cedar Rapids Washington 5 Cedar Falls 1