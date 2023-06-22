KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 2 Shenandoah 1
Kuemper Catholic 11 Denison-Schleswig 5
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 14 Ar-We-Va 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 Glidden-Ralston 6
Woodbine 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
CAM 13 Boyer Valley 3
Non-Conference
Western Dubuque 8 St. Albert 2
Western Dubuque 14 St. Albert 1
Fremont-Mills 6 Lenox 5
Central Decatur 12 Melcher-Dallas 1
Southeast Warren 12 Keota 3
Grand View Christian 8 Nodaway Valley 3
Earlham 9 Mount Ayr 6
West Delaware 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
Clarke 14 Murray 0
Ogden 12 Twin Cedars 1
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 8 Shenandoah 2
Denison-Schleswig 3 Kuemper Catholic 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 13 Glidden-Ralston 1
Ar-We-Va 4 Woodbine 2
CAM 18 Boyer Valley 17
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 13 Moravia 2
Non-Conference
Underwood 9 St. Albert 7 — 8 inn
Abraham Lincoln 2 Harlan 0
Lenox 12 Fremont-Mills 5
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 IKM-Manning 7
ACGC 4 Southwest Valley 2
Nodaway Valley 15 Orient-Macksburg 2
East Union 14 Panorama 4
Chariton 12 Central Decatur 0
Southeast Warren 7 Pleasantville 4
Centerville 12 Melcher-Dallas 0
Twin Cedars 8 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 6
Davis County 16 Moulton-Udell 0