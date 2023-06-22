KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 2 Shenandoah 1

Kuemper Catholic 11 Denison-Schleswig 5

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 14 Ar-We-Va 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 Glidden-Ralston 6

Woodbine 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3

CAM 13 Boyer Valley 3

Non-Conference 

Western Dubuque 8 St. Albert 2

Western Dubuque 14 St. Albert 1

Fremont-Mills 6 Lenox 5

Central Decatur 12 Melcher-Dallas 1

Southeast Warren 12 Keota 3

Grand View Christian 8 Nodaway Valley 3

Earlham 9 Mount Ayr 6

West Delaware 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3

Clarke 14 Murray 0

Ogden 12 Twin Cedars 1

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 8 Shenandoah 2

Denison-Schleswig 3 Kuemper Catholic 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 13 Glidden-Ralston 1

Ar-We-Va 4 Woodbine 2

CAM 18 Boyer Valley 17

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 13 Moravia 2

Non-Conference 

Underwood 9 St. Albert 7 — 8 inn

Abraham Lincoln 2 Harlan 0

Lenox 12 Fremont-Mills 5

Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 IKM-Manning 7

ACGC 4 Southwest Valley 2

Nodaway Valley 15 Orient-Macksburg 2

East Union 14 Panorama 4

Chariton 12 Central Decatur 0

Southeast Warren 7 Pleasantville 4

Centerville 12 Melcher-Dallas 0

Twin Cedars 8 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 6

Davis County 16 Moulton-Udell 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.