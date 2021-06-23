KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 14 Treynor 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Southeast Warren 3
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 14 Glidden-Ralston 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10 Ar-We-Va 8
Coon Rapids-Bayard 8 Woodbine 3
West Harrison 11 Whiting 0
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 6 Seymour 4
Non-Conference
Underwood 17 Shenandoah 7
Sioux City East 6 Harlan 3
Lenox 9 Fremont-Mills 0
Boyer Valley 7 IKM-Manning 6 — 8 inn
Mount Ayr 10 Earlham 0
Nodaway Valley 23 Orient-Macksburg 4
Central Decatur 13 Melcher-Dallas 2
Lawton-Bronson 13 Sioux City North 3
Cardinal 13 Moravia 8
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 11 Shenandoah 2
Atlantic 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 2 Tri-Center 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 1 Southeast Warren 0
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 14 Glidden-Ralston 3
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7 Ar-We-Va 3
Woodbine 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
West Harrison 7 Whiting 0
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 8 Seymour 2
Melcher-Dallas 14 Mormon Trail 0
Non-Conference
Harlan 12 Abraham Lincoln 1
Underwood 2 St. Albert 0
Riverside 13 East Mills 8
Lenox 6 Fremont-Mills 0
Boyer Valley 15 IKM-Manning 8
Nodaway Valley 10 Orient-Macksburg 0
ACGC 10 Southwest Valley 1
Chariton 9 Central Decatur 6
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Lawton-Bronson 4
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14 Twin Cedars 4 (Game 1)
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 5 Twin Cedars 4 (Game 2)
Melcher-Dallas 7 Centerville 2
Cardinal 15 Moravia 3