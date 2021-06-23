KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 14 Treynor 2

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Southeast Warren 3

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 14 Glidden-Ralston 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10 Ar-We-Va 8

Coon Rapids-Bayard 8 Woodbine 3

West Harrison 11 Whiting 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 6 Seymour 4

Non-Conference 

Underwood 17 Shenandoah 7

Sioux City East 6 Harlan 3

Lenox 9 Fremont-Mills 0

Boyer Valley 7 IKM-Manning 6 — 8 inn

Mount Ayr 10 Earlham 0

Nodaway Valley 23 Orient-Macksburg 4

Central Decatur 13 Melcher-Dallas 2

Lawton-Bronson 13 Sioux City North 3

Cardinal 13 Moravia 8

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 11 Shenandoah 2

Atlantic 10 Denison-Schleswig 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 2 Tri-Center 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 1 Southeast Warren 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 14 Glidden-Ralston 3

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7 Ar-We-Va 3

Woodbine 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1

West Harrison 7 Whiting 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 8 Seymour 2

Melcher-Dallas 14 Mormon Trail 0

Non-Conference 

Harlan 12 Abraham Lincoln 1

Underwood 2 St. Albert 0

Riverside 13 East Mills 8

Lenox 6 Fremont-Mills 0

Boyer Valley 15 IKM-Manning 8

Nodaway Valley 10 Orient-Macksburg 0

ACGC 10 Southwest Valley 1

Chariton 9 Central Decatur 6

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Lawton-Bronson 4

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14 Twin Cedars 4 (Game 1)

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 5 Twin Cedars 4 (Game 2)

Melcher-Dallas 7 Centerville 2

Cardinal 15 Moravia 3

