Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.