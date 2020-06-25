KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 11 Kuemper Catholic 9
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 11 Tri-Center 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 Ar-We-Va 0
CAM, Anita 11 Glidden-Ralston 9
West Harrison 12 Whiting 0
Woodbine 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 — 8 inn
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Sioux City East 5
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Sioux City East 2
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 14 Thomas Jefferson 6
Harlan 7 Abraham Lincoln 0
Underwood 8 St. Albert 2
Lenox 4 Fremont-Mills 1
Nodaway Valley 10 Orient-Macksburg 9
East Union 7 Panorama 5
Clarke 7 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Central Decatur 13 Chariton 3
Southeast Warren 11 Madrid 0
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4 Twin Cedars 1
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7 Twin Cedars 6 — 8 inn
Melcher-Dallas at Centerville
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 10 Red Oak 6
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 13 Riverside 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Southeast Warren 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 Ar-We-Va 6
CAM, Anita 15 Glidden-Ralston 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 8 Woodbine 0
Non-Conference
Lenox 8 Fremont-Mills 7
Nodaway Valley 11 Orient-Macksburg 1
Mount Ayr 11 Earlham 1
Central Decatur 14 Melcher-Dallas 2
Centerville 7 Lamoni 3
Clarke 10 Twin Cedars 5
Cardinal 9 Moravia 1