KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak 11 Kuemper Catholic 9

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 11 Tri-Center 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 Ar-We-Va 0

CAM, Anita 11 Glidden-Ralston 9

West Harrison 12 Whiting 0

Woodbine 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 — 8 inn

Missouri River Conference

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Sioux City East 5

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Sioux City East 2

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 14 Thomas Jefferson 6

Harlan 7 Abraham Lincoln 0

Underwood 8 St. Albert 2

Lenox 4 Fremont-Mills 1

Nodaway Valley 10 Orient-Macksburg 9

East Union 7 Panorama 5

Clarke 7 Martensdale-St. Marys 0

Central Decatur 13 Chariton 3

Southeast Warren 11 Madrid 0

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4 Twin Cedars 1

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7 Twin Cedars 6 — 8 inn

Melcher-Dallas at Centerville

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 10 Red Oak 6

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 13 Riverside 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Southeast Warren 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 Ar-We-Va 6

CAM, Anita 15 Glidden-Ralston 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 8 Woodbine 0

Non-Conference 

Lenox 8 Fremont-Mills 7

Nodaway Valley 11 Orient-Macksburg 1

Mount Ayr 11 Earlham 1

Central Decatur 14 Melcher-Dallas 2

Centerville 7 Lamoni 3

Clarke 10 Twin Cedars 5

Cardinal 9 Moravia 1