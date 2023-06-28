KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 13 Glenwood 1

Kuemper Catholic 9 Glenwood 5

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 21 Boyer Valley 4

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell 11 Murray 9

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 19 Southwest Valley 2

St. Albert 8 Treynor 7

East Union 20 Essex 0

Woodbine 11 Missouri Valley 1

Logan-Magnolia 13 CAM 3

Carroll 5 Audubon 4

IKM-Manning 14 MVAOCOU 6

Roland-Story 2 Lenox 1

Interstate 35 8 Bedford 3

Des Moines Christian 15 Martensdale-St. Marys 4

Southeast Warren 4 West Central Valley 3

Moravia 13 Cardinal 3

Collins-Maxwell 7 Ankeny Christian 3

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 4 Glenwood 3

Glenwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 4

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 16 Boyer Valley 3

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 12 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City East 13 Thomas Jefferson 0

LeMars 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2

LeMars 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 15 Moulton-Udell 3

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 3 Southwest Valley 0

Clarinda 16 Underwood 6

Clarinda 8 Underwood 2

St. Albert 3 Tri-Center 0

Atlantic 15 Treynor 6

Griswold 10 Audubon 4

Missouri Valley 13 Fremont-Mills 0

MVAOCOU 13 IKM-Manning 6

Grand View Christian 19 Nodaway Valley 4

Lamoni 3 Central Decatur 1

West Central Valley 14 East Union 2

Dowling Catholic 4 Southeast Warren 3 — 10 inn

Cardinal 7 Wayne 5

Ar-We-Va 13 Whiting 1

West Monona 3 Woodbine 1

Twin Cedars 7 Albia 5

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.