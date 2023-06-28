KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 13 Glenwood 1
Kuemper Catholic 9 Glenwood 5
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 21 Boyer Valley 4
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 11 Murray 9
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 19 Southwest Valley 2
St. Albert 8 Treynor 7
East Union 20 Essex 0
Woodbine 11 Missouri Valley 1
Logan-Magnolia 13 CAM 3
Carroll 5 Audubon 4
IKM-Manning 14 MVAOCOU 6
Roland-Story 2 Lenox 1
Interstate 35 8 Bedford 3
Des Moines Christian 15 Martensdale-St. Marys 4
Southeast Warren 4 West Central Valley 3
Moravia 13 Cardinal 3
Collins-Maxwell 7 Ankeny Christian 3
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 4 Glenwood 3
Glenwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 4
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 16 Boyer Valley 3
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 12 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City East 13 Thomas Jefferson 0
LeMars 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
LeMars 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 15 Moulton-Udell 3
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 3 Southwest Valley 0
Clarinda 16 Underwood 6
Clarinda 8 Underwood 2
St. Albert 3 Tri-Center 0
Atlantic 15 Treynor 6
Griswold 10 Audubon 4
Missouri Valley 13 Fremont-Mills 0
MVAOCOU 13 IKM-Manning 6
Grand View Christian 19 Nodaway Valley 4
Lamoni 3 Central Decatur 1
West Central Valley 14 East Union 2
Dowling Catholic 4 Southeast Warren 3 — 10 inn
Cardinal 7 Wayne 5
Ar-We-Va 13 Whiting 1
West Monona 3 Woodbine 1
Twin Cedars 7 Albia 5