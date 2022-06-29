KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 11 Kuemper Catholic 7

Glenwood 5 Kuemper Catholic 4

Corner Conference 

East Mills 18 Essex 1

Sidney 4 Fremont-Mills 3

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 22 Moulton-Udell 1

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 7 Southwest Valley 6

Treynor 10 St. Albert 4

Lewis Central 10 Waverly-Shell Rock 2

Atlantic 7 ACGC 4

Denison-Schleswig 3 Carroll 1

Woodbine 7 Missouri Valley 2

CAM 17 Logan-Magnolia 7

MVAOCOU at IKM-Manning (MISSING)

Underwood 25 West Monona 0

Lamoni 7 Central Decatur 3

Southeast Warren 15 West Central Valley 12

Martensdale-St. Marys at Des Moines Christian (MISSING)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 6 Glenwood 5

Kuemper Catholic 12 Glenwood 9

Corner Conference 

Essex 8 East Mills 4

Sidney 10 Fremont-Mills 9

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Glidden-Ralston 1

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 11 Thomas Jefferson 6

Thomas Jefferson 7 Sioux City East 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Sioux City North 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Sioux City North 3

Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 LeMars 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 LeMars 4

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 10 Moulton-Udell 3

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 13 Southwest Valley 3

Atlantic 16 Treynor 3

Griswold 10 Audubon 0

MVAOCOU 8 IKM-Manning 5

West Monona 12 Underwood 0

Central Decatur 12 Lamoni 0

West Central Valley 11 East Union 8

Grand View Christian 5 Nodaway Valley 4

Albia 5 Twin Cedars 0

