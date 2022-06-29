KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 11 Kuemper Catholic 7
Glenwood 5 Kuemper Catholic 4
Corner Conference
East Mills 18 Essex 1
Sidney 4 Fremont-Mills 3
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 22 Moulton-Udell 1
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 7 Southwest Valley 6
Treynor 10 St. Albert 4
Lewis Central 10 Waverly-Shell Rock 2
Atlantic 7 ACGC 4
Denison-Schleswig 3 Carroll 1
Woodbine 7 Missouri Valley 2
CAM 17 Logan-Magnolia 7
MVAOCOU at IKM-Manning (MISSING)
Underwood 25 West Monona 0
Lamoni 7 Central Decatur 3
Southeast Warren 15 West Central Valley 12
Martensdale-St. Marys at Des Moines Christian (MISSING)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 6 Glenwood 5
Kuemper Catholic 12 Glenwood 9
Corner Conference
Essex 8 East Mills 4
Sidney 10 Fremont-Mills 9
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Glidden-Ralston 1
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 11 Thomas Jefferson 6
Thomas Jefferson 7 Sioux City East 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Sioux City North 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Sioux City North 3
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 LeMars 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 LeMars 4
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 10 Moulton-Udell 3
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 13 Southwest Valley 3
Atlantic 16 Treynor 3
Griswold 10 Audubon 0
MVAOCOU 8 IKM-Manning 5
West Monona 12 Underwood 0
Central Decatur 12 Lamoni 0
West Central Valley 11 East Union 8
Grand View Christian 5 Nodaway Valley 4
Albia 5 Twin Cedars 0