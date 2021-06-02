KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 14 Shenandoah 4

Clarinda 12 Red Oak 0

Lewis Central 4 Harlan 0

St. Albert 20 Denison-Schleswig 10

Kuemper Catholic 8 Atlantic 7

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2

CAM 15 Glidden-Ralston 5

West Harrison 18 Whiting 3

Woodbine 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 15 Orient-Macksburg 0

Non-Conference 

Interstate 35 3 Creston 0

CAM 9 Logan-Magnolia 5

Des Moines Christian 11 Treynor 1

Missouri Valley 4 MVAOCOU 3

Southwest Valley 11 Grand View Christian 1

Central Decatur 8 Clarke 6

Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Madrid 1

Southeast Waren 7 Earlham 6

Pleasantville 5 Melcher-Dallas 3

Missouri State Tournament 

Class 3 Semifinal: St. Pius X 4 Jefferson (Festus) 1

Class 3 Semifinal: Linn 10 Elsberry 0

Class 4 Semifinal: Kennett 11 Lafayette 4

Class 4 Semifinal: Blair Oaks 3 Hollister 2

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Class 2A Region 2 Semifinals 

Lewis Central 8 Harlan 0

Glenwood 7 Panorama 0

Class 3A Region 1 Semifinals 

Abraham Lincoln 4 Sioux City West 1

Thomas Jefferson 1 Sioux City East 0 — OT

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 15 Shenandoah 7

Clarinda 9 Red Oak 7

Harlan 6 Lewis Central 4

Denison-Schleswig 10 St. Albert 4

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 8 Audubon 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 3 Glidden-Ralston 1

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4 Ar-We-Va 0

Whiting 22 West Harrison 9

Woodbine 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 15 Orient-Macksburg 6

Non-Conference 

Underwood 16 East Mills 2

AHSTW 9 Thomas Jefferson 6

Missouri Valley 14 MVAOCOU 10

West Central Valley 9 Southwest Valley 2

Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Des Moines Christian 3

Interstate 35 13 Central Decatur 0

Southeast Warren 13 Earlham 4

Clarke 2 Wayne 1

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12 Moravia 0

Twin Cedars 14 Des Moines North 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A STATE SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET 

1st Round: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah def. Lily Fenton, Maharishi (7-5, 6-3)

1st Round: Maddie Frey, Creston/O-M lost to Catherine Straus, Spirit Lake/Okoboji (6-0, 6-x)

Quarterfinal: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah def. Emily Blom, Pella (6-3, 6-1)

CLASS 1A STATE SINGLES CONSOLATION BRACKET 

1st Round: Maddie Frey, Creston/O-M def. Kayla Kellogg, Charles City (6-0, 6-0)

2nd Round: Maddie Frey, Creston/O-M def. Victoria Schwarting, Osage (6-0, 6-2)

CLASS 1A STATE DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET 

1st Round: Rhenn Rolenc/Merced Ramirez, Red Oak lost to Alexa Weber/Belle Weber, Union (6-1, 6-0)

1st Round: Landry Miller/Allison Narmi, St. Albert def. Caroline Meis/Madison Claussen, LeMars (6-0, 6-1)

1st Round: Morgan Driskell/Samantha Dunphy, Creston/O-M lost to Ally Burger/Courtney Carstensen, Xavier (6-0, 6-1)

Quarterfinal: Miller/Narmi, St. Albert lost to Ella Tallett/Avery Link, Xavier (6-0, 6-3)

CLASS 1A STATE DOUBLES CONSOLATION BRACKET 

1st Round: Meis/Claussen, LeMars def. Rolenc/Ramirez (6-0, 6-3)

1st Round: Driskell/Dunphy, Creston/O-M lost to Elli Hanson/Sophia Butler, Spirit Lake/Okoboji (6-4, 6-3)

2nd Round: Miller/Narmi, St. Albert def. Regen Halsne/Brynna Huen, Ballard (6-3, 6-2)

2nd Round: Meis/Claussen, LeMars lost to Morgan Brauer/Cady Peterson, Decorah (7-6 (3), 6-2)

