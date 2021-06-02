KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 14 Shenandoah 4
Clarinda 12 Red Oak 0
Lewis Central 4 Harlan 0
St. Albert 20 Denison-Schleswig 10
Kuemper Catholic 8 Atlantic 7
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
CAM 15 Glidden-Ralston 5
West Harrison 18 Whiting 3
Woodbine 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 15 Orient-Macksburg 0
Non-Conference
Interstate 35 3 Creston 0
CAM 9 Logan-Magnolia 5
Des Moines Christian 11 Treynor 1
Missouri Valley 4 MVAOCOU 3
Southwest Valley 11 Grand View Christian 1
Central Decatur 8 Clarke 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Madrid 1
Southeast Waren 7 Earlham 6
Pleasantville 5 Melcher-Dallas 3
Missouri State Tournament
Class 3 Semifinal: St. Pius X 4 Jefferson (Festus) 1
Class 3 Semifinal: Linn 10 Elsberry 0
Class 4 Semifinal: Kennett 11 Lafayette 4
Class 4 Semifinal: Blair Oaks 3 Hollister 2
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Class 2A Region 2 Semifinals
Lewis Central 8 Harlan 0
Glenwood 7 Panorama 0
Class 3A Region 1 Semifinals
Abraham Lincoln 4 Sioux City West 1
Thomas Jefferson 1 Sioux City East 0 — OT
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 15 Shenandoah 7
Clarinda 9 Red Oak 7
Harlan 6 Lewis Central 4
Denison-Schleswig 10 St. Albert 4
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 8 Audubon 2
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 3 Glidden-Ralston 1
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4 Ar-We-Va 0
Whiting 22 West Harrison 9
Woodbine 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 15 Orient-Macksburg 6
Non-Conference
Underwood 16 East Mills 2
AHSTW 9 Thomas Jefferson 6
Missouri Valley 14 MVAOCOU 10
West Central Valley 9 Southwest Valley 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Des Moines Christian 3
Interstate 35 13 Central Decatur 0
Southeast Warren 13 Earlham 4
Clarke 2 Wayne 1
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12 Moravia 0
Twin Cedars 14 Des Moines North 0
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
CLASS 1A STATE SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
1st Round: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah def. Lily Fenton, Maharishi (7-5, 6-3)
1st Round: Maddie Frey, Creston/O-M lost to Catherine Straus, Spirit Lake/Okoboji (6-0, 6-x)
Quarterfinal: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah def. Emily Blom, Pella (6-3, 6-1)
CLASS 1A STATE SINGLES CONSOLATION BRACKET
1st Round: Maddie Frey, Creston/O-M def. Kayla Kellogg, Charles City (6-0, 6-0)
2nd Round: Maddie Frey, Creston/O-M def. Victoria Schwarting, Osage (6-0, 6-2)
CLASS 1A STATE DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
1st Round: Rhenn Rolenc/Merced Ramirez, Red Oak lost to Alexa Weber/Belle Weber, Union (6-1, 6-0)
1st Round: Landry Miller/Allison Narmi, St. Albert def. Caroline Meis/Madison Claussen, LeMars (6-0, 6-1)
1st Round: Morgan Driskell/Samantha Dunphy, Creston/O-M lost to Ally Burger/Courtney Carstensen, Xavier (6-0, 6-1)
Quarterfinal: Miller/Narmi, St. Albert lost to Ella Tallett/Avery Link, Xavier (6-0, 6-3)
CLASS 1A STATE DOUBLES CONSOLATION BRACKET
1st Round: Meis/Claussen, LeMars def. Rolenc/Ramirez (6-0, 6-3)
1st Round: Driskell/Dunphy, Creston/O-M lost to Elli Hanson/Sophia Butler, Spirit Lake/Okoboji (6-4, 6-3)
2nd Round: Miller/Narmi, St. Albert def. Regen Halsne/Brynna Huen, Ballard (6-3, 6-2)
2nd Round: Meis/Claussen, LeMars lost to Morgan Brauer/Cady Peterson, Decorah (7-6 (3), 6-2)