KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference Tournament (at Underwood)
Tri-Center 9 Missouri Valley 2
Underwood 7 Treynor 6 — 8 inn
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr PPD/RAIN
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 11 Glidden-Ralston 0
CAM 16 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Ar-We-Va 13 Whiting 3
Woodbine 7 Boyer Valley 5
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 13 Orient-Macksburg 1
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 12 Southwest Valley 5
Atlantic 18 ACGC 1
Sioux City East 5 Lewis Central 1
St. Albert 8 Sidney 7 — 8 inn
Nodaway Valley 14 Grand View Christian 5
Lamoni 20 Central Decatur 16
Southeast Warren 16 West Central Valley 2
Ogden 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4
Ankeny Christian 6 Saydel 3
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 5 Red Oak 0
Lewis Central 4 Denison-Schleswig 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 5 Central Decatur 1
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 10 Glidden-Ralston 0
CAM 2 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Ar-We-Va 9 Whiting 4
Woodbine 10 Boyer Valley 0
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 13 Sioux City West 1 (Game 1)
Abraham Lincoln 11 Sioux City West 0 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 11 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 7 Thomas Jefferson 5 (Game 2)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 LeMars 3 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 LeMars 0 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Sioux City North 2 — 8 inn (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Sioux City North 1 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 13 Diagonal 1
Seymour at Moulton-Udell CCLD/RAIN
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 13 Southwest Valley 10
Kuemper Catholic 10 IKM-Manning 0
Fremont-Mills 4 Missouri Valley 3
Griswold 10 Audubon 3
Southeast Warren 6 Melcher-Dallas 5
Grand View Christian 12 Nodaway Valley 4
Central Decatur 7 Lamoni 6
Collins-Maxwell 4 Twin Cedars 1
Mount Ayr Tournament
Lenox 4 Murray 0
East Union 3 Centerville 2
Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr PPD/RAIN
Wayne vs. Interstate 35 CCLD/RAIN