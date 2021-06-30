KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference Tournament (at Underwood) 

Tri-Center 9 Missouri Valley 2

Underwood 7 Treynor 6 — 8 inn

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr PPD/RAIN

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 11 Glidden-Ralston 0

CAM 16 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

Ar-We-Va 13 Whiting 3

Woodbine 7 Boyer Valley 5

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 13 Orient-Macksburg 1

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 12 Southwest Valley 5

Atlantic 18 ACGC 1

Sioux City East 5 Lewis Central 1

St. Albert 8 Sidney 7 — 8 inn

Nodaway Valley 14 Grand View Christian 5

Lamoni 20 Central Decatur 16

Southeast Warren 16 West Central Valley 2

Ogden 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4

Ankeny Christian 6 Saydel 3

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Glenwood 5 Red Oak 0

Lewis Central 4 Denison-Schleswig 3

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren 5 Central Decatur 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 10 Glidden-Ralston 0

CAM 2 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

Ar-We-Va 9 Whiting 4

Woodbine 10 Boyer Valley 0

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 13 Sioux City West 1 (Game 1)

Abraham Lincoln 11 Sioux City West 0 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 11 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 7 Thomas Jefferson 5 (Game 2)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 LeMars 3 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 LeMars 0 (Game 2)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Sioux City North 2  — 8 inn (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Sioux City North 1 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 13 Diagonal 1

Seymour at Moulton-Udell CCLD/RAIN

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 13 Southwest Valley 10

Kuemper Catholic 10 IKM-Manning 0

Fremont-Mills 4 Missouri Valley 3

Griswold 10 Audubon 3

Southeast Warren 6 Melcher-Dallas 5

Grand View Christian 12 Nodaway Valley 4

Central Decatur 7 Lamoni 6

Collins-Maxwell 4 Twin Cedars 1 

Mount Ayr Tournament 

Lenox 4 Murray 0

East Union 3 Centerville 2

Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr PPD/RAIN

Wayne vs. Interstate 35 CCLD/RAIN

