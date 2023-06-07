KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 Glidden-Ralston 0

Boyer Valley 11 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6

West Harrison 8 CAM 0

Non-Conference 

Glenwood 5 Sioux City West 4

Underwood 4 St. Albert 0

Lenox 11 Riverside 1

Southwest Valley 5 Tri-Center 4

Wayne 13 Melcher-Dallas 3

Southeast Warren 17 Murray 0

Nodaway Valley at Earlham

Central Decatur 5 Pleasantville 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 13 Panorama 12 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 7 Atlantic 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 — 9 inn

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 17 Boyer Valley 4

CAM 12 West Harrison 0

CAM 14 West Harrison 2

Non-Conference 

Dowling Catholic 12 Clarinda 0

Dowling Catholic 7 Clarinda 3

Underwood 19 Harlan 9

Missouri Valley 2 St. Albert 1

IKM-Manning 10 Ar-We-Va 5

Southwest Valley 7 Tri-Center 6

Riverside 15 Lenox 6

ACGC 12 AHSTW 9

Earlham 10 Nodaway Valley 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Panorama 1

Southeast Warren 14 Murray 3

Grand View Christian 6 Central Decatur 1

Interstate 35 13 Wayne 3

Des Moines Hoover 12 Moravia 0

Des Moines Hoover 12 Moravia 6

