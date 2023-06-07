KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 Glidden-Ralston 0
Boyer Valley 11 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
West Harrison 8 CAM 0
Non-Conference
Glenwood 5 Sioux City West 4
Underwood 4 St. Albert 0
Lenox 11 Riverside 1
Southwest Valley 5 Tri-Center 4
Wayne 13 Melcher-Dallas 3
Southeast Warren 17 Murray 0
Nodaway Valley at Earlham
Central Decatur 5 Pleasantville 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 13 Panorama 12
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 7 Atlantic 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 — 9 inn
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 17 Boyer Valley 4
CAM 12 West Harrison 0
CAM 14 West Harrison 2
Non-Conference
Dowling Catholic 12 Clarinda 0
Dowling Catholic 7 Clarinda 3
Underwood 19 Harlan 9
Missouri Valley 2 St. Albert 1
IKM-Manning 10 Ar-We-Va 5
Southwest Valley 7 Tri-Center 6
Riverside 15 Lenox 6
ACGC 12 AHSTW 9
Earlham 10 Nodaway Valley 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Panorama 1
Southeast Warren 14 Murray 3
Grand View Christian 6 Central Decatur 1
Interstate 35 13 Wayne 3
Des Moines Hoover 12 Moravia 0
Des Moines Hoover 12 Moravia 6