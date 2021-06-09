KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 10 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5
Boyer Valley 9 Woodbine 6
Ar-We-Va 15 Whiting 1
West Harrison 19 Glidden-Ralston 0
Non-Conference
Underwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 5
Stanton 22 Orient-Macksburg 9
Riverside 9 East Mills 8
Tri-Center 12 Southwest Valley 2
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 IKM-Manning 4 (completion of suspended game)
Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 IKM-Manning 0 (Game 2)
Nodaway Valley 9 Earlham 1
Wayne 17 Melcher-Dallas 5
Panorama 16 Martensdale-St. Marys 7
Central Decatur 7 Pleasantville 3
Southeast Warren 14 Murray 1
IOWA GIRLS STATE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Class 1A State Semifinals
Davenport Assumption 5 Nevada 1
Des Moines Christian 2 Gilbert 1
Class 2A State Semifinals
Waverly-Shell Rock 5 Spencer 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 1 Norwalk 0
Class 3A State Semifinals
WDM Valley 2 Ankeny Centennial 1
Ankeny 2 Waukee 1
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3 CAM 0
Boyer Valley 4 Woodbine 1
Ar-We-Va 9 Whiting 1
West Harrison 9 Glidden-Ralston 0
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 9 Diagonal 0
Non-Conference
Riverside 7 Shenandoah 0
Southwest Valley 11 Red Oak 5
St. Albert 5 Thomas Jefferson 1
Underwood 4 Harlan 2
Lenox 15 East Mills 0
Stanton 5 Orient-Macksburg 4
Griswold 7 East Union 3
Earlham 12 Nodaway Valley 0
Grand View Christian 2 Central Decatur 0
Wayne 11 Interstate 35 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Panorama 1
Southeast Warren 13 Murray 4