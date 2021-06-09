KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 10 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5

Boyer Valley 9 Woodbine 6

Ar-We-Va 15 Whiting 1

West Harrison 19 Glidden-Ralston 0

Non-Conference 

Underwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 5

Stanton 22 Orient-Macksburg 9

Riverside 9 East Mills 8 

Tri-Center 12 Southwest Valley 2

Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 IKM-Manning 4 (completion of suspended game)

Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 IKM-Manning 0 (Game 2)

Nodaway Valley 9 Earlham 1

Wayne 17 Melcher-Dallas 5

Panorama 16 Martensdale-St. Marys 7

Central Decatur 7 Pleasantville 3

Southeast Warren 14 Murray 1

IOWA GIRLS STATE SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Class 1A State Semifinals 

Davenport Assumption 5 Nevada 1

Des Moines Christian 2 Gilbert 1

Class 2A State Semifinals 

Waverly-Shell Rock 5 Spencer 1

Dallas Center-Grimes 1 Norwalk 0

Class 3A State Semifinals 

WDM Valley 2 Ankeny Centennial 1

Ankeny 2 Waukee 1

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3 CAM 0

Boyer Valley 4 Woodbine 1

Ar-We-Va 9 Whiting 1

West Harrison 9 Glidden-Ralston 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 9 Diagonal 0 

Non-Conference 

Riverside 7 Shenandoah 0

Southwest Valley 11 Red Oak 5

St. Albert 5 Thomas Jefferson 1

Underwood 4 Harlan 2

Lenox 15 East Mills 0

Stanton 5 Orient-Macksburg 4

Griswold 7 East Union 3

Earlham 12 Nodaway Valley 0

Grand View Christian 2 Central Decatur 0

Wayne 11 Interstate 35 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Panorama 1

Southeast Warren 13 Murray 4

