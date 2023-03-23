KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
South Holt 8 Rock Port 6
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Rock Port 218 Mound City 241 East Atchison NTS
BOYS: Bishop LeBlond 161 Smithville 180 Savannah 192
