KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
Mound City 200 Stanberry 200 Albany 210 East Atchison NTS
Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 30, 2022 @ 11:11 pm
