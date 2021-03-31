KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

West Nodaway 9 DeKalb 7

Osborn 7 South Holt 1

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD 

BOYS: Stanberry, Albany, King City at Mound City 

BOYS: Syracuse Invitational — 5. Elmwood-Murdock 419, 6. Syracuse 424, 9. Nebraska City 458

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.