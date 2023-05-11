KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
South Holt 14 Bishop LeBlond 2
Savannah 7 Plattsburg 3
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at St. Edmond — 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 363, 6. Glidden-Ralston 442
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at Tri-Center — 1. Audubon 334, 3. Boyer Valley 338, 4. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 351, 5. Woodbine 364, 6. Tri-Center 393, 7. Logan-Magnolia 396, 8. IKM-Manning 420
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at Lynnville-Sully — 5. Martensdale-St. Marys 445
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at North Mahaska — 4. Wayne 387, 5. Moravia 395, 6. Southeast Warren 404
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at Sidney — 1. CAM 347, 2. Fremont-Mills 352, 3. East Mills 355, 4. Sidney 356, 5. Essex-Stanton 397, 6. St. Albert 406, 7. Riverside 462, Hamburg NTS
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at Mount Ayr — 2. Mount Ayr 346, 3. Bedford 373, 4. Griswold 378, 5. East Union 420, 6. Lenox 422, Lamoni NTS
Iowa Class 2A Sectional at MVAOCOU — 1. Kuemper Catholic 308, 4. Underwood 361, 5. Missouri Valley 369
Iowa Class 2A Sectional at Shenandoah — 2. Treynor 324, 3. Clarinda 332, 4. Shenandoah 345, 5. Nodaway Valley 357, 6. Red Oak 365, 7. Southwest Valley 397, Central Decatur NTS
Iowa Class 3A Sectional at Lewis Central — 3. Glenwood 339, 4. Lewis Central 340, 6. Harlan 349
Iowa Class 3A Sectional at Denison-Schleswig — 5. Denison-Schleswig 352, 6. Atlantic 356
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 2 Denison-Schleswig 1
Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals
Bennington 6 Conestoga 1
Schuyler 2 South Sioux City 1
Skutt Catholic 9 Elkhorn North 0
Lexington 3 Scotus Central Catholic 2